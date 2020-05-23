The Bank of Spain believes that the State should intervene in some aspects of the rental market to solve the problems of accessibility to housing, as shown in an analysis of the housing market in Spain between 2014 and 2019 that the supervisor has prepared. It also alerts of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

According to this body, the most effective policies are those that stably increase the supply of rental housing available to the most vulnerable groups, since “it is the most appropriate formula to persistently attack the causes that explain the excessive increase in prices”.

“The functioning of the housing market, and in particular residential rental, is a relevant factor from many perspectives, such as the macroeconomic, financial and social aspects,” he points out.

“In the design of this type of policy, it is essential to avoid a displacement effect on the part of public provision that reduces private supply and, therefore, reduces the effectiveness of these measures,” he adds.

It also states that policies focused “on detecting and recalibrating” those components of the urban regulation and of the use of the land that hinder the availability of houses in stressed areas, reports Europa Press.

The Bank clarifies that «on an international level, public policies that have been introduced in this area in recent years have focused on alleviating the relative shortage of rental housing and containing sharp increases in rental prices that generate problems of accessibility to housing in some of the main metropolitan areas of advanced economies ». Of course, the Bank of Spain warns of the “complexity in the design and implementation of housing policies in the rental market”

The body chaired by Pablo Hernández de Cos emphasizes that the existence of insufficient housing supply situations, “which derive from upward price dynamics”, can generate «Problems» of access to housing in certain groups and creating inefficiencies and risks in the functioning of the economy and the financial system.

Likewise, the Bank of Spain has warned that the “substantial macroeconomic impact” it will have the coronavirus health crisis could exacerbate the difficulties of accessibility to housing such as risks related to the real estate market.

The institution believes that there is greater uncertainty about the medium-term effects on the real estate market of coronavirus, as well as on the impact of the measures introduced. «It is important to avoid creating distortions in the rental market that end up reducing its legal certainty, which would discourage the necessary increase in supply to absorb demand.“, Indicates.

The Bank of Spain affirms, on the other hand, that the difficulties of access to housing by households in Spain have worsened in recent years, especially in groups such as young boys or the low-income households and in large metropolitan areas.

Since 2013, the real investment in housing of households has increased by 47% and indicators such as the start of new residential construction or employment in the construction sector have also shown an expansionary pattern in recent years.

However, since mid-2018 a moderation in the growth of real estate supply, fact that, according to the Bank of Spain, is compatible with the slowdown in the Spanish economy and the deterioration of the economic outlook in the medium term.

According to the institution, a key determinant of low levels of supply in the real estate sector Compared to other previous expansionary cycles, it is the reduced growth of the population in recent years.

However, it also highlights that the high Housing stock unsold that accumulated during the last crisis is another of the determining factors behind the low levels of new supply.

Regarding purchase prices and transactions, he points out that the price of housing has presented a sustained growth trajectory in recent years, after the intense adjustment during the crisis, and that transactions have advanced significantly in recent years, sustained by the segment of housing used by the «reduced» initiation of new housing.

Regarding the rental market, he states that prices have also increased “significantly” in recent years, even at a higher rate than those of sales. “Although there are no official house rental prices, the information provided by the real estate portals shows a sharp increase in prices since 2014,” he adds.

This rebound is due to the increase in demand, especially in the case of young people, who respond «to the changes that have taken place after the crisis started in 2008 in the situation of the labor market and credit, as well as the taxation of housing ».

The Bank of Spain highlights that the uncertainty associated with the labor market situation (temporary contracts and high unemployment rate) has been able to discourage young people’s decisions to invest in real estate assets, “many of them preferring to rent instead of acquiring their residence home ».

Besides of increased demand for youth rent, the Bank of Spain says that the rebound is motivated by supply, because the rental market is small and by the appearance of platforms that have opened the traditional market for tourist apartments to other homes whose use was residential or that were empty.

However, he says that the evidence of the movements of residential housing towards tourist activity and its impact on real estate prices at the national and international level “is still scarce.”

The study also emphasizes that the rental housing expense As a proportion of household income, it has increased and the proportion of households for which the rental cost of housing exceeds 30% of their income has also grown.

Due to implications that the real estate market has for the economy as a whole, the Bank of Spain states that it is developing different analytical tools and indicators of early alarm.