The Bank for International Settlements proposes a hybrid and intermediate CBDC

A Bank for International Settlements (BIS) working paper has found a hybrid or brokered central bank digital currency (CBDC) to be promising. Meanwhile, developments based on current popular cryptocurrency systems do not meet such requirements.

Raphael Auer and Rainer Böhme published on June 8 the document “Central Bank Digital Currency: The Search for Minimally Invasive Technology”.

The 20 page document explored a variety of potential CBDC architecturess and how legacy payment systems could improve.

He also discussed what those architectures could do for central banks in the future.

Auer and Böhme noted that nearly 50 central banks have released designs or prototypes for CBDCs.

With this in mind, in their document, they established the requirements for a “minimally invasive” CBDC design.

Requirements included the ability to:

“Upgrading money to current needs without disrupting the proven two-tier architecture of the monetary system.”

Furthermore, the design had to involve both the public and private sectors.

Ultimately, they found that:

“Technological developments inspired by popular cryptocurrency systems, based on anonymity and without a central authority [no cumplían con los requisitos designados]”.

However, they went on to reveal that digital currencies, running “on ‘brokered’ or ‘hybrid’ CBDC architectures,” showed particular promise.

The document continues:

“A key element is the legal framework that supports direct claims to the central bank. […] The CBDC is never on the balance sheet of the payment service providers (PSP) and therefore is not affected by bankruptcy. […] In this way, in the event of the insolvency of PSP, the CBDC holdings of consumers would not be exposed to claims from PSP creditors ”.

The authors state that while there are many ways to proceed with CBDCs, “They all require central banks to develop substantial technological expertise.”

CBDCs continue to be debated

Many countries around the world are going ahead with their CBDC plans. China, for example, is in the middle of a pilot program for its digital yuan.

A program that, as of May 12, included online grocery services and food delivery units. Zhejiang E-Commerce Bank, a Hangzhou-based private bank, also joined the program.

Meanwhile, other countries are acting more cautiously. On June 7, the Bank of England (BoE) issued a new discussion paper covering topics including those related to digital currencies.

The document stated that the UK would need a clear regulatory framework before a stablecoin could operate in the country. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BoE, noted:

“It is critical that we ask ourselves the difficult and pertinent questions when it comes to the future of these new forms of digital money.”

He also claimed that should stablecoin payments go mainstream, they would have to follow the same regulatory rules as those of the banks.

