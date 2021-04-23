the bank doubts about the IPO of its renewables

Repsol: banking doubts about the IPO of its renewables

Repsol was punished at the beginning of the week by the market performance, but also due to their own doubts, on the part of the bank regarding the momentum to put a stake in its renewable energy subsidiary on the stock market. In principle, there was no specific date to do so, although the company already gave the first signs at the end of March, with the communication to Borme of the passage of its subsidiary Repsol Generación Eléctrica, which is called a public limited company.

We say no date because the company is considering all the possibilities, taking a part of up to 25% of it to the market, not even this year but next, or other options such as the entry into it of an investor who would maintain a minority stake in that clean energy subsidiary. Without official valuation the experts, in principle placed its price around 4,000 million euros, in the case of Cti or Barclays.

Now Bank of America lowers its recommendation on Repsol to neutral and places its price at 11 euros from the previous 11.35 understanding that the company must give a return to its plans on its renewable subsidiary, either to take it to the stock market or for the sale of that minority stake to which we referred. Its valuation of it is clearly downward, around 3,000 million. Although we remember that the American entity is one of the coordinators of the Acciona Renovables IPO that is also being prepared.

In addition, there are other factors for which this downward revision of the PO of the value argues. Among them because it considers that its refining margin is going to remain weak in 2021 or because of the end of the share buyback that has given support to the value in the market in recent times.

Meanwhile, from Sabadell they affirm that the advisers recommend Repsol to enter a fund through a capital increase in its subsidiary and that it go public in two years. Thus, they point out, Repsol could finance its expansion plan while agreeing with the new partner on the sale of that minority stake when the subsidiary goes on the market. The entry of a partner is well regarded by Sabadell.

Beyond renewables, the recommendations for the value are multiplied in the last week: RBC Securities gives it a target price of 12 euros per share from the previous 11, HSBC does the same with a PO of 11.4 from the previous 11.3 euros per share, while Deutsche Bank improves Repsol’s target price to 13 , 60 euros from 13.30 euros. That gives the value a market potential of 34%

In its quotation graph we see how the value cuts in the last 20 sessions of the order of 5.7%, although, nevertheless, it maintains the advances made since the beginning of the year, although they have lost some vidor. Since last January 4, Repsol has gained 22.2% in the market.

Repsol price analysis

The Investment Strategies technical analyst José Antonio González highlights that Repsol “cedes positions with force in the short term from areas of technical relevance, attacking important support levels such as (1) its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term , (2) the increasing guideline that starts from 4.875 euros and (3) the short-term support projected from 10.054 / 10.02 euros per share. As long as it does not violate these references, we do not open a scenario of downward continuity towards 9.19 / 8.984 euros per share ”.

Repsol on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Repsol technical analysis

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Repsol achieves a clearly downward score of 5 points, in consolidation mode compared to the previous 7 out of 10 possible. At the best of the value, the indicators mark long-term uptrend, positive and fast total slow moment as well. Among the negative, the downward trend in the medium term, the volume of business in the medium and long term that is decreasing while the volatility of the value, in its two aspects, is increasing for the value.

Repsol premium analysis

