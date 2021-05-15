The bank continues to lead the weekly advances in the Ibex 35

One more week, the bank has once again been the engine of the selective Spanish. Thus, Sabadell has extended its impressive recent “rally” and has ended these five sessions with an increase of more than 11%. Behind the financial institution Almirall has been placed, pharmaceutical company whose results have been to the liking of investors.

CaixaBank (+ 5.61%), Amadeus (+ 4.47%), BBVA (+ 4.28%) and Santander (+ 4.26%) were also among the most bullish stocks in our index. In the case of the Basque bank, it has finished above the important resistance of 5 euros.

Electricity has also had a good evolution, such as Endesa, which has appreciated 3.18%; or Electric Network, whose shares have been recorded by 2.89% in the weekly calculation. Likewise, it is worth mentioning Telefónica, which has gained 1.85% due to results that, in the opinion of analysts, have beaten forecasts.

Conversely, Siemens Gamesa (-6.32%) has been the “red lantern” these days, weighed down by the volatility experienced by the renewable energy sector. At the bottom of the table we also find ACS, which has lost 6.13% after announcing accounting figures below estimates; and the IAG airline group, whose securities have depreciated 6.10%.