Premier League

The ‘Bambino’ Pons sang and screamed the goals in the Premier

Julián Bermúdez

June 20, 2020, 04:33 p.m.

After the break, the beloved Argentine rapporteur was in Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace.

One of the novelties that this 2020 brought was the return of the Premier League to Fox Sports and, with it, the mythical stories of the Bambino Pons.

Well, the break deprived the followers of this rapporteur to continue listening to him and this Saturday, with the return of the Premier, his beloved songs were heard again.

It was in the match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, in which the Colombian Jefferson Lerma acted. The first goal of 0-2 was scored by Milivojevic and that was how the Argentine rapporteur sang it.