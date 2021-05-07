the Balmaseda receives the Ariznabarra in its fiefdom

05/07/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

The Ariznabarra travel this Saturday to La Baluga Soccer Field to measure yourself with Balmaseda in his fifth game of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 17:00.

The Balmaseda reaches the fifth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Lagun Onak in the previous match by a result of 2-1. In addition, the locals have won one of the three matches played to date, with a streak of 25 goals in favor and 30 against.

Regarding visitors, the Ariznabarra managed to defeat the Somorrostro 4-2 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Viana Y Xabier, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Balmaseda. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them and has a balance of 18 goals scored against 34 goals received.

Regarding the results at home, the Balmaseda he knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Ariznabarra He has lost once in his two games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Balmaseda.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Balmaseda and the results are a victory for the local team. The last time they played the Balmaseda and the Ariznabarra in this competition it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 2-1 in favor of Ariznabarra.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of two points with respect to the Balmaseda. The team of Pablo Palacio He arrives at the match in seventh position and with 22 points before the match. For their part, the visitors are in ninth position with 20 points.