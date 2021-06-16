The ball must roll, the response to COVID in the Copa América

Not even 72 hours have passed since the inauguration of the Copa América 2020 (2021) in Brazil and the number of positive cases due to COVID-19 already exceeds five dozen people among players, members of the national teams and people who work in the organization of the event that, until a few weeks ago, had to be held in Argentina, a country that decided not to celebrate it due to the wave of infections they are suffering.

According to the latest figures released on Tuesday, a total of 52 people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Brazil, 33 of them footballers (from Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela) while 19 remaining between coaching staff and organizers.

The numbers immediately brought the response of Marcelo Moreno Martins, player of the Bolivian national team, who criticized the Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) for holding the tournament, even in the face of calls from some Brazilian political parties to cancel the competition.

“Thanks to you Conmebol for this. All the blame is entirely on you ”, said the player on his social networks. “If a person dies, what are you going to do? What matters is only money. Is the player’s life worth nothing? ”.

The player’s calls recall the statements of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), where the director of health emergencies, Ciro Ugarte, advised countries that host large events with a large number of people in America to “reconsider or postpone until the conditions are more favorable and when the risk is within the limit of what is manageable ”, this in a request to Brazil to desist from holding the maximum soccer event in the area.

But Conmebol decided to go ahead supported by the words of the president of that nation, Jair Bolsarano, but also in a sanitary protocol that they described “has an effectiveness greater than 99%”, but of which some selections have not been trusted as the case Argentina, who do not intend to stay in Brazil before and after each game, traveling directly from the Ezeiza airport, located in Buenos Aires.

Is it the only tournament with contagions?

Since the sports world decided to resume its activities last year after being detained for weeks or months, depending on the specialty, they knew that there were many challenges ahead, but also a need to reactivate the business and allow cash flow to survive in a An environment where the public pays to attend stadiums, buy items for their teams or athletes, and pay for broadcasting rights.

The first of the obstacles was to reduce the contagion capacity of a virus that, until now, has not been fully explained, but that during the first half of 2020 there was less information, not only on its contagion capacity but even on how to combat it.

Serie A in Italy, the main soccer league in that country, presented 15 positive cases of the disease in a few days when the virus hit hard in that area. In the NBA Kevin Durant was one of the first big names to suffer from the contagion, while in tennis Novak Djokovic put himself in the center of the hurricane when he reported his illness after having partied in an exhibition tournament that he organized .

All these situations led to the suspension of events and when everything restarted there was a common denominator: the absence of public on the stage and the creation of what was called bubbles, controlled environments where only the indispensable personnel and after giving negative COVID tests could be present.

But even with these protocols, the virus managed to penetrate different environments, with scenes difficult to think of, such as the untimely departure of the Canadian driver Lance Stroll, Sergio Pérez’s teammate at Racing Point, from the 2020 Eifel GP in full competition; At first it was thought he only suffered from an upset stomach and later it was confirmed it was COVID.

Nor can the moment when Justin Turner, third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was removed from the field in the middle of game six of the World Series last year after it was reported that he had tested positive for SARS-CoV- two.

Even a year and a half after the pandemic broke out, these cases continue to occur in events with countries that seem to have better control of the pandemic compared to Brazil, the nation with the second highest number of deaths from the new disease.

Euro 2020, which is currently being played in 11 cities in different countries, has also suffered from infections, such as the case of Swedish players Dejan Kulusevski and Bologna Mattias. Portugal also suffered a loss when Joao Cancelo failed the evaluation.

Roland Garros also starred in a similar problem when the doubles pair of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic were eliminated from the main draw at the time it was announced that two athletes had tested positive.

Not everything is perfect

Leagues like the NFL invested millions of dollars in up to a million COVID tests, but this did not guarantee that the tests were 100 percent reliable and, in some cases, the issue prevented some athletes from missing the opportunity to participate in a competition or celebrate. a victory.

The most notorious case of a false positive is that of the Spanish Fernando Verdasco, who retired from Roland Garros in 2020, preventing him from being part of the main draw of the French tournament. The man from Madrid had already suffered from the disease in August, complying with the isolation protocols and undergoing multiple PCR evaluations with negative results.

Verdasco did not want to leave things there and in an interview with Cadena Ser announced that he would sue the tournament: “Yes, obviously. Nobody can believe that a tournament like Roland Garros can do that. Can not be. It is no longer a thing of money, it is a thing of the damage that it hurts you personally and professionally, ”the tennis player declared at the time.

A similar situation arose with his compatriot Antonio García, a racing driver who in January 2021 competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona. He and his teammate Jordan Taylor won the race in their category, but neither he nor his teammates celebrated on the podium or attended the press conference after another false positive about the Spaniard led to him being locked up in his car at the wait for a second test.

García watched the celebration from his car parked in the parking lot of the circuit, while Taylor gave a press conference on the track, isolated, unable to celebrate for fear that he was infected. Both situations were resolved with another test in which everything was clarified.

Confirmed positive cases and false negatives became a recurring theme in the sporting aspect that, even today, no longer generate large headlines, but in the case of the Copa América there is a special focus of attention due to the number of infections presented in less than four days in the spectrum of games behind closed doors, but also due to the multiple warnings against the contest, even from the Brazilian soccer team, as it is played in one of the nations with the highest number of deaths so far from the pandemic.

The ball is rolling and the first 52 cases could be the beginning of a figure that could double in the remainder of the tournament.

