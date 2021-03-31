The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will allow breaking the law that requires wearing masks on the beaches

Archive image of El Arenal beach, in Palma de Mallorca. (Photo: Getty)

The use of the mask will not be mandatory on the beaches of the Balearic Islands as long as there is distance, if you are with a single group of coexistence or to sunbathe, as reported by the regional health counselor, Patricia Gómez. Neither in the Canary Islands.

The Canarian Government understands that the new regulations on the use of a mask in public spaces do not alter the exceptions approved in each autonomous community that in the case of the seven islands protect whoever takes it off to sunbathe on the beach if they are in their towel and people around you are at a safe distance.

“Canarias understands that the standards that it has used so far continue to be covered by the new regulations” and “intensive use” is maintained in the application of the “new normal” law already in force that requires the use of the mask, even when the safety distance of 1.5 meters is maintained, said the spokesman for the regional Executive, Julio Pérez (PSOE).

The Balearic responsible for the control of the pandemic has also explained that the Balearic Islands will continue to give priority to its particular legislation, agreed in November, and that it opens a loophole to get rid of the mask on the beach and in swimming pools. However, the mask should be worn if you are on the beach in a meeting, with a maximum of six people, with another group of coexistence.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that the New Normal Law has been decontextualized

Gómez has specified these details after participating in the Interterritorial Health Council, where the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that the New Normal Law, published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette, has been decontextualized and, by this For this reason, he has proposed working in a technical-legal committee with the participation of all communities to modify …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.