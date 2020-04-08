The beautiful singer once suffered a scandal regarding her beautiful hair

Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande she is one of the most popular artists and wealthy of the moment and if there is something that characterizes it, in addition to its musical style, it is its look. Her long ponytail is already her personal brand and her fans love to see her with that look. However there was a time when the rumor spread that she was going bald. Here we tell you the details.

In 2015 the singer confessed that she had had problems with her hair because for the series Victorous and Sam & Cat she had to regularly dye it red for her character According to the statements she gave at the time his hair had been completely destroyed.

It was there that Ariana adopted her traditional hair tail, adding extensions to make it iconic, however many assured that using extensions could only give you alopecia, a condition that causes the scalp to mistreat to the point that it causes baldness.

The truth is that although the singer had mistreated her hair with dyes, she took care of it, a very important step was leave their natural color. Finally, with a photograph where he showed his natural hair, he showed that he had not gone bald, he was simply letting his hair heal.

Ari also showed off her natural curls and since leaving her youthful character she has given evidence that she cares about the health of her hair. He recently shared a small clip showing how healthy his hair is and his fans were delighted.

