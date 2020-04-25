The new coronavirus has caused at least 197,303 deaths worldwide since it appeared in China in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, this Saturday at 11:00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,821,030 cases of contagion were recorded in 193 countries or territories.

But the number of positive cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections, due to the disparate policies of different countries to diagnose those infected, since some only do so with those people who need hospitalization.

The authorities consider that so far, at least 766,300 people have been cured of the disease.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 51,949. The country registered 905,333 infections and the authorities consider that 99,079 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Italy, with 25,969 deaths and 192,994 cases, Spain with 22,902 deaths (223,759 cases), France with 22,245 deaths (159,828 cases), and the United Kingdom with 19,506 deaths (143,464 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao) registered a total of 82,816 infected people, of whom 4,632 died and 77,346 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours, 12 new cases and no deaths have been recorded.

On Saturday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 120,140 deaths (1,344,172 infections), the United States and Canada 54,278 (948,872), Asia 7,830 (193,796), Latin America and the Caribbean 7,416 (149,539), Middle East 6204 (147,530), Africa 1,330 (29,138), and Oceania 105 (7,991).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).