The new coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 494,337 deaths worldwide since China officially reported the appearance of the disease in December, according to a balance sheet established by . this Saturday at 11:00 GMT based on official sources.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 9,823,840 people have contracted the disease in 196 countries or territories.

Of these, at least 4,882,900 were recovered, according to authorities.

This number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of the different countries to diagnose the cases, since some only do it with those people who need hospitalization and in many poor countries the detection capacity is limited.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 125,039. The country registered 2,467,837 infections. The authorities consider that 670,809 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 55,961 deaths and 1,274,974 cases, the United Kingdom with 43,414 deaths (309,360 cases), Italy with 34,708 deaths (239,961 cases), and France with 29,778 deaths (199,343 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao) officially documented 83,438 infected people (21 new cases between Friday and Saturday, after a slight revision of the total number by the authorities), of whom 4,634 died and 78,444 were completely healed .

On Saturday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 195,655 deaths (2,622,813 infections), the United States and Canada 133,592 (2,570,572), Latin America and the Caribbean 108,222 (2,369,242), Asia 32,439 (1,183,410), Middle East 15,046 (708,759), Africa 9,250 (359,944), and Oceania 133 (9,109).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

