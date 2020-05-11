Madrid, May 11 . .- The main European stock exchanges, except for London, closed today with losses due to the fear that the return to activity, still in its infancy, would be cut short or slowed by the appearance of new infections of coronavirus.

In the oil market, additional production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have not been enough to boost crude prices, which continue to decline.

The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, has dropped 1.63% today and has lost the level of 6,700 points. So far this year, the Ibex accumulates losses of 30.13%.

In the rest of Europe, Paris has fallen 1.31%; Frankfurt, 0.73%; and Milan, 0.33%. Conversely, London is up 0.06%.

Previously, in Asia, Tokyo had gained 1.05% and Hong Kong, 1.53%, while Seoul had lost 0.54%.

In New York, the Dow Jones has opened with a decrease of 0.96% although it is now flat.

Andrés Aragoneses, an analyst at Singular Bank, believes that investors have turned to sales today “in fear of a new wave of contagion that would mean retaking the containment measures worldwide.”

According to Aragoneses, the session has started positively after the presentation of the de-escalation plan in the United Kingdom and in view of the reduction in the number of cases in France and Spain.

However, the spike in contagion in Germany, South Korea and China following the relaxation of their containment measures “has weighed on market confidence.”

Along the same lines, Sergio Ávila, from IG, stresses that “caution has been imposed on investors after seeing how new outbreaks of coronavirus appear.”

“Last week was positive for the markets in the hope that, as economies open, business activity will increase and macro data will improve in the future. However, today there is not so much optimism among investors, as there is risk that economic opening will be slower than expected, “he explains.

Crude prices have also failed to rise in today’s session despite new production cuts announced by several Arab countries.

Brent, the benchmark oil in Europe, fell 3% and is trading at around $ 30 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, fell 1% to $ 24 per barrel.

The Saudi Arabian government has ordered state oil company Aramco to cut its production by one million barrels from June. Kuwait will cut its production by 80,000 barrels a day and the UAE by 100,000 barrels a day.

In the debt market, the interest demanded on the Spanish 10-year bond, the benchmark, remains around 0.88% and the risk premium (profitability difference with the German bond of the same term) is around 139 points basic.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has insisted that it will maintain purchases of public debt despite the ruling of the German Constitutional Court, in this case through an interview that Isabel Schnabel, a member of the executive committee, has granted to the Italian newspaper ” La Repubblica “.

.