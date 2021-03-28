The bad time of Ángeles Blanco (‘Informativos Telecinco’) after suffering this incident live

The bad time of Ángeles Blanco (‘Informativos Telecinco’) in full direct. (Photo: TELECINCO)

What a bad time has happened in full live Ángeles Blanco, presenter of Informativos Telecinco Fin de Semana together with José Ribagorda.

It was at the end of the newscast at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, when they were already dismissing the program when Blanco began to lose voice while announcing that they were ending.

“We finished, but we continue working in the newsroom of Telecinco News …”, he has been able to say until his voice has died.

Blanco had to clear his throat at his partner’s concern. “If my health leaves me,” he had to say while Ribagorda took a bottle of water from under the table and offered it to him.

A gesture that has caused the presenter to laugh. “That goes to now, the whole bottle,” he joked.

Click here to see the full moment, from minute 39:30.

