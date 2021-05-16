The Bad Remittance reveals what the Empire’s War Mantle Project is

This past Friday the third episode of the animated series premiered on the Disney + streaming platform “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”. The series began by showing us the galactic conflict and how the Empire was beginning to establish itself in the galaxy.

The chapter opened the closure for the Civil War with that Crosshair attack on Saw Gerrera’s camp in Onderon. However, the chapter also has a noteworthy reference, as it takes us to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”.

The movie ‘Rogue One’ has as its great climax the Battle of Scarif. In it, Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor scour the data vault of the Imperial security complex in search of top-secret plans for the Death Star. During her frantic search, Jyn reads the names of a file series: “War-Mantle. Cluster-Prism. Black-Saber“. At that time little value was given to those names, but the third episode of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” has given meaning to one of them.

The episode titled “Spare Parts” reveals that War-Mantle is he War Mantle Project is the name given by the newly promoted Governor Tarkin to the plan to phase out the Empire’s clone troops and replace them with volunteer recruits.

Although the clones have largely been devoted soldiers, as a result of both conditioning and their inhibitor chips, the program is, in Tarkin’s words, “a cost-prohibitive relic of the past.” And costs are surely a growing concern for a fledgling Empire secretly building a Death Star.

In all of this, loyalty is extremely important. This is what drives the Vice Admiral Rampart, fresh from the successful implementation of chain codes. A character who at the end of the episode becomes the Admiral Rampart, perhaps with a view to becoming a regular villain in the animated series.

The War Mantle Project, part of the Tarkin Initiative, whose other programs include the construction of the first and second Death Stars, is off to a very interesting and undeniably disturbing start. In “Spare Parts,” Crosshair is tasked with training by leading the Empire’s new recruits, an “Elite Squad” of four recruited soldiers. For their first test (because Tarkin loves tests), they are sent to finish the mission that Clone Force 99 failed to do: Annihilate Saw Gerrera’s (Andrew Kishino) camp. A mission that reveals the radical methods of the empire.

This War Mantle Project is what makes in Kamino they must rethink the situation. Knowing that his company is in danger if his clones become obsolete, Lama Su, the prime minister of Kamino, and his chief medical officer, Nala Se, unveil the foundations of a own secret plan. They are planning experiments that will create a “superior clone” as a way of maintaining its status as an essential trading partner with the Empire. However, for this, Nala Se needs “a direct source” of Jango Fett’s DNA. They leave up in the air if they are referring to Clone Force 99, Boba Fett, Omega, or any other possibility.