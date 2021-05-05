The Bad Remittance Animated Series Changes A Jedi’s Origin Story

The animated series “The Bad Remittance” It has already been released, and we have already had the first “consequences” of that premiere. Yesterday’s premiere chapter had some surprises, and among them one has caught the attention of fans because clashes directly with part of the origin story that had been given to a character. They are a few small nuances that we only notice indirectly, but that have not gone unnoticed by the readers of the Star Wars comics published by Marvel Comics.

The chapter we know begins right after the Clone Wars, and at that time the focus was on the Jedi. Specifically, in Order 66 that ordered the Jedi to be executed. The beginning of the chapter leaves us with the appearance of what would be a beloved Jedi from the Star Wars universe, which we have seen both in animated series or in cartoons.

At the beginning of the chapter we saw how Clone Force 99 helps a Padawan escape, Caleb Dume, with the consequence that this rewrites the backstory that had already been established for the character that we would later meet in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels” with the name of Kanan Jarus.

Marvel’s 2015 comic series “Kanan: The Last Padawan,” written by Greg Weisman and illustrated by Pepe Larraz and Jacopo Camagni, dates back to the last days of the Clone Wars, when Jedi Master Depa Billaba led the forces. of the Republic against the Separatists on the planet Kaller. They tell us that when General Billaba and her Padawan, Caleb, settled down for the night, their once faithful clone troops turned against them, following Order 66. Only thanks to the sacrifice of their Master, and their own ingenuity. , Caleb was able to evade his pursuers and escape from Kaller.

However, the first episode of “The Bad Batch,” titled “Aftermath,” places the Clone 99 Force at those events, with slight variations. The action continues in Kaller, where General Billaba’s troops are hopelessly overwhelmed by the separatist forces, and await the arrival of Caleb with reinforcements. Instead of the battalion that Billaba expected, Caleb only brings five soldiers, the genetically altered squad known as Clone Force 99. These prove to be more than enough to help them. When the Clone Force is leaving with Caleb in search of more “fun” chasing more separatists, order 66 is ordered to be executed. Billaba, left behind with the rest of the Clone Troopers, finds herself alone in the face of the “betrayal” of the clones. . Caleb, helpless, watches the scene from afar, and when he runs to help his Master, she orders him to flee.

It is at this point that the story of young Caleb is intertwined with that of the Bad Remittance. Believing that they are also going to betray him, he flees to the snowy forest. Sergeant Hunter follows him with Crosshair, not to stop the Padawan, but to help him, while Wrecker gives him cover, and Tech and Echo see what they can find out about Order 66. Nonetheless, Crosshair is determined to carry out the Order. 66, despite not knowing its nature, but as he says, “Good soldiers follow orders.” Hunter, puzzled by this whole situation, tries to help Caleb, while Crosshair tries to kill the frightened Padawan. Hunter’s efforts to gain Caleb’s trust fail and the Padawan jumps across a ravine to safety. Hunter then lies to cover up his escape, telling Crosshair that he stunned the boy while leaping, and that the young Jedi plummeted to death. However, Crosshair doesn’t buy the story, and neither does Admiral Tarkin. An episode start that serves for everything that will come later in the series.

Among the most notable differences we have In the comic, Master and Padawan fought side by side against the clones, that the scene is set from night or Caleb getting away from the clones by hiding, and not jumping any cliffs. Minimal changes, but that once again collide with the established canon. However, there are fans who are clinging to some imaginary “deleted scenes” in that issue Kanan # 2 that would include those scenes seen in the animation, because in the vignettes we have clones with red and black armor, allowing, to the most hopeful, to think that these could be Clone Force 99. However, we would still be facing a very different scene.