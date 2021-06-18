After closing the subplot of Wrecker’s defective chip in the previous episode, we return to the main plot in this eighth episode of Bad Remittance entitled Reunion, where, as the title says, we will see previously known faces, not only in this series but also in The Clone Wars series.

This chapter, immersed in the atmosphere that engulfed us in the last season of The Clone Wars, begins with the preparations of a plan by the Empire to end the Clone Force 99, with Crosshair, who has disappeared for several chapters, as leader of the ambush. Meanwhile, the protagonists are still on the Jedi cruise where we see the comic interaction between Omega and Wrecker while we continue to see the rest of the squad wondering what direction to take, because Hunter thinks that they are no longer soldiers, but they do not consider themselves smugglers, despite the fact that they see it as a good option to take the arsenal of the cruise ship to Cid to correctly resume his treatment of having them covered.

A chapter whose rhythm goes from less to more and that we see how the group of protagonists returns to have their abilities at full capacity, since in previous chapters they lacked their characteristic abilities at certain times. The pace reaches new heights when the Empire comes into action in Bracca, but above all, when we have those final minutes. A comeback that has stolen Crosshair’s attention.

The appearance of Cad Bane to take the little Omega has been a wonderful appearance for Star Wars fans, as it links directly to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (we see how in almost all the episodes they are leaving us some connection point with other Star Wars products). Wonderful also that pure western moment between Hunter and Bane, and above all to show that the Clone 99 Force does not always go well.

The Bad Remittance 1 × 08: Reunion

The Admiral Rampart, now in front of the Kamino facility, receives notice that Clone Force 99 has been sighted in Bracca. He orders Crosshair to eliminate him, even though the Prime Minister of Kamino wants to keep them alive to be able to use them. Wrecker teaches Omega how to defuse the bomb, before going to a meeting Hunter has organized. While being watched by scrap dealers. Upon realizing it, they are intercepted. Hunter says they can’t leave Bracca empty-handed. They must get information on the Jedi cruise with which to sell it and pay off its debt with Cid. Hunter and Eco share different positions on what to do. Eco thinks they should accompany Rex, as they are soldiers, but Hunter believes that Rex is going a different path than theirs. While exploring the cruiser, the Imperials arrive, with Crosshair. Back on Kamino, the Prime Minister and the scientist talk about how the Empire is jeopardizing its contingency plan. They will have to ask for extra help, even though they already have someone taking care. His maxim is to get the young clone intact. In Bracca, Crosshair deploys a large squad of soldiers. Clone Force 99 attempts to get their loot to their Marauder ship undetected, although the Imperials have located the ship before. However, Crosshair is anticipating. He knew they were going to tap his communications, so he has set them a trap, and ends up surrounding them. Hunter tries to make Crosshair see reason, but it is impossible. In the end, they cause the entire facility to collapse by firing one of the cannons. This causes a distraction whereby they can take down some Imperials and flee, but they have yet to reach their ship. When they try to flee through the ion engine, they find themselves locked in. Crosshair awaits them outside, firing his rifle. Inside, they have started the engine so they cannot stay there long. They decide to make a controlled explosion with which to disassemble the engine, and cause a free fall. Although risky, it is your best option. This is successful, even if it causes that part of the Imperials, Crosshair included, are knocked out affected by the operation of the engine. As Clone Force 99 arrives on their ship, they see that the Imperials have been shot down. There they run into the culprit: bounty hunter Cad Bane. Hunter asks who has hired him, but he tells him that this is confidential, and asks him to hand over the girl. We have a pure western duel between both characters. Cad beats Hunter, knocks out Omega, and takes her away. The rest of the clones arrive at the ship. Ride a badly wounded Hunter onto the ship while fleeing the Imperials.