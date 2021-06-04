The Bad Remittance 1×06: Dismantled

The animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” launches its sixth episode that comes under the title “Decommissioned”, “Dismantled” in the case of Spain. In the chapter, the Bad Remittance must get a valuable asset, but along the way they will run into smugglers looking to get hold of that same asset.

This episode continues on the path of the previous one, in the line that the Clone Force 99 becomes mercenaries, a way that they can earn money. The episode thus revolves around the capture of a tactical droid, how much we have seen during the episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. To this will be added that they are not the only ones who are after him. On their mission they will run into the sisters Rafa and Trace Martez, presented at the beginning of the seventh and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, we remember they ran into Ahsoka Tano in the underworld of Corruscant. Plus we have the astromech droid R7 that has been appearing since the beginning of “The Clone Wars.”

In general, a good episode that maintains the level and even improves it compared to last week. An episode with a lot of action, and that recalls the aesthetics of the final episodes of The Clone Wars, very much in that style of Episode III of Star Wars. A lot of pace, and also the main plot takes another little step forward, which is to be appreciated.

With this episode it seems that a new front is opening. Recapping right now we have: 1) Change of Empire army, 2) Who goes after Omega ?, 3) What will happen to Wrecker’s headache? 4) Who is the contact of the Martez sisters?

This last point is logically the most interesting right now, who could it be? The main bets go to Bail Organa or Rex. From the idea that it is a group trying to help, I think of Bail and the formation of the Rebellion. However, to emphasize the idea that they are clones would certainly interest Rex (besides that Rafa says “I’ve heard that before”). Furthermore, it would also make sense for him and Ahsoka to contact Trace and Rafa after the fall of the Republic. Do not forget that Ashoka is in contact with Rex and that if we go to the events of “Star Wars Rebels”, Ahsoka by now may already be Fulcrum, the contact of the Rebellion.

Do not overlook the classic way to sneak into the planets: dock with another larger ship without being detected, or retake a planet as iconic as Corellia, where a multitude of ships from the Star Wars universe and the homeworld of characters such as Han Solo, Qi’ra or Wedge Antilles were created.

Main events of The Bad Remittance 1 × 06: Dismantled

We see Omega practice with the bow he obtained in the previous episode and we see that he does not show innate abilities to shoot, as he does with the rest of the clones Cid hires the Clone Force 99 to go to Corellia to recover a tactical droid before it is destroyed. Once they are cast in the shipyard where the tactical droids are, and when they have located the last droid that remains, they see that someone has taken it before them. Those who are behind this piece are Rafa and Trace. At the time of the battle and flight against the police droids, Wrecker hits his head. This is in addition to those headaches that this one had for a couple of episodes. From there, he begins to say “Good soldier” and hears phrases like “A good soldier follows orders.” However, it seems that it is something temporary, although logically it is being sown for the future. The Bad Remittance cooperating with Trace and Rafa, they manage to escape but losing the head of the tactical droid along the way. Trace and Rafa explain that they wanted the head for a contact who wants to face the Empire. To a group of people who “try to help people and make things better” Before leaving, Hunter gives Rafa and Trace a copy of the data of the droid head that Tech made, saying that they will put it to correct use. . Back in space, Trace and Hunter communicate with their contact. They tell him that they have the information and that they had the help of a squad of flawed clones, and he knows where to find them. We don’t get to see who your contact is.