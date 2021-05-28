The Bad Remittance 1×05: Fury

.

The Disney + platform hosts the fifth chapter of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” / “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”. An episode that comes with the title “Rampage”, “Fury” in the case of Spain.

The adventures of Clone Force 99 continue this time with the objective of discovering who is behind Omega, which will lead them to a new planet. We keep repeating the new planet scheme for each episode that so characterized “The Mandalorian”, this time leaving us some references to the original Star Wars trilogy (Episodes 4-6).

This chapter unfolds well but here we are facing an episode of pure transition. The chapter does not offer great revelations and they practically limit themselves to leaving us moments in action, with something more of Omega’s development and his adventurous streak. An episode that breathes a lot of the style that the aforementioned Mando series or the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” had, and that we look with fondness for those minor references to the Star Wars universe.

The animated series continues to perform well. It has a good dose of action without focusing too much on the most childish aspects, in which it would be easy to fall. An entertaining chapter without more, that confirms the idea that we have been saying for a long time, and that places the series as an animation product aimed at two audiences: the smallest of the house or the most fans of the Star Wars universe.

Main events of La Remesa Mala 1 × 05: Fury

The group will Ord Mantell to find out why they are after Omega. This planet was the base of operations of the crime syndicate the Black Sun during the Clone Wars, which connected with “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, this would lead us to Darth Maul, although none of this is present here. There Echo has a confidant named Cid, which the Jedi already trusted. She offers to find out who the bounty hunter is if they rescue a girl from Zygerrians. , who seek to reclaim the lost planet Kadavo at the hands of the Republic, and restore their Empire. However, Cid is working for a third party. The mission is complicated for the Bad Remittance, who is captured, except for Omega, who remained on the ship. It is up to her to save the group. In the rescue, they discover that the girl they must save is a teenage rancor. We discover that Cid is speaking with Jabba’s right hand, the Hutt, that is, with the Twi’lek Bib Fortuna. At the end of the episode, Fortuna regains her rancor, which begs a question, Is this little rancor the one that Luke Skywalker kills in Episode VI? Not really. Luke confronts a male rancor named Pateesa.

Finally, Cid tells Hunter about Fennec Shand, saying that she is starting out in the world but has already proven herself to be “cunning and ruthless.” We do not know if it was a coincidence or not, but the fight between Hunter and the leader of the Zygerrians has left a clear nod to the first fight between Iron Man and Whiplah in “Iron Man 2”. Do not overlook that Wreckler’s headache, possibly in the vein of a future twist with the character related to his inhibitor chip, will Wreckler turn against Omega and the group?