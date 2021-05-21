The Bad Remittance 1×04: Cornered

New date on Friday with one more episode of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” / “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”. The Disney + platform brings us a new installment of the animation with the fourth episode entitled “Cornered” / “Cornered”.

In this chapter, Clone Force 99 is forced to make an emergency stop, which evokes the series “The Mandalorian”. This chapter is reminiscent in many ways of episode 1 × 05: “The Gunslinger” of the Mando series. A very similar scene in the hangar where they park the ship, and even more similar, in both we have the character Fennec shand.

Without a doubt, this character brings the great incentive of this episode, leaving a good dose of action. It should also be noted that although we see a Fennec several years before how we met her in “The Mandalorian”, about 30 years, it already has great skills for close combat and marksmanship.

Although we are facing an episode that possibly one of the best that we have from the animated series (although the first chapter surpasses as a great start to the series, especially thanks to its longer duration), it is once again palpable that we are facing a series with a clear focus on the younger audience. This reminds me a lot of the first seasons of “Star Wars Rebels.” Each character has a pattern by which they are defined and for the moment they do not get out of there. The family-friendly style is very present. La Remesa Mala brings a certain darkness, but without reaching great depth. This does not mean that all the Star Wars style that the series breathes does not make us fall in love.

On other fronts we continue with the settlement of the Galactic Empire, seeing another planet where the chain codes are implanted, the “humor” moment that Echo brings, or that the action is located in Pantora, which was already a location in season 3 of the animated series “The Clone Wars” (plus George Lucas cameo in “Revenge of the Sith”).

Finally, comment on the underlying theme of the chapter: the mystery of who or what is Omega. We do not yet know why there is so much interest in it, and why. It could be the Empire, but logic points us to the Kaminoans for the creation of that “superior soldier” who will save their company from the new plans of the Galactic Empire. This mystery will accompany us throughout the series.

Main events

The group decides to go to Aidaflor to hide, but without supplies or provisions they go to the planet Pantora. Fennec Shand also goes to the planet in search of Omega The planet is celebrating the end of the war and continues to implement the idea of ​​the chain code of the new Galactic Empire.To get credits, they sell Echo as if he were a droid, with the idea that this one later flees Shand reaches an Omega that has been lost while Hunter looks for it Echo along with all the droids of its new “owner” finishes repairing the ship. Hunter and Wreckler go to find Omega, who is on the run from Shand. Tech darts using the city cameras Hunter recovers Omega, and running through all the “ruckus” of the battle against Shand that has caught the attention of the local police. On the ship, the group is aware that Shand must be a bounty hunter, and someone has hired her to find Omega. What they don’t know yet is who.