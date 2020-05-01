Michelangelo Russo He broke the quarantine to talk about what he is passionate about: soccer. In an interview with The Coaches ’Voices in Spanish, he revealed how he develops the management of his schools and gave details of some particular situations that were registered throughout his career as a professional coach.

· “To grab a team I first talk to the leaders according to what they want and I look for them. Then you have to see what kind of clubs they are, if it is from Argentine soccer I am more associated and the steps are simpler because you know a lot of things. I don’t speak to anyone on campus until I take over. If it is a club from abroad I am looking for more information, there is always a journalist or friend who can help even though I live watching soccer and I am up to date ”

· “The midfielder is a key part of a team, it is the one that will break in the middle, decide the pause and speed. The one with more attack and defense situations than any other on the team. Along with the sides, the bands, are what make up the game. To give the steering wheel more space, very good bands are needed. It has to be very complete, it is one of the pieces that I focus the most on within a team ”

· “When I worked in Spain (season 98/99 with Salamanca) I was very young, it didn’t play well for me, I made a bad decision, I should have waited a few years to go”

· “European football has a great order, they choose very well when to accelerate and retreat. Liverpool, Madrid, whoever you want, has it. When they are in attack, they recover in attack or they have a very good recoil. In Argentine football it is very difficult, if we go too far, setbacks will cost ”

· “The characteristics of a team, beyond the coach’s idea, are given by the players. The only place where you have the ability to choose everything is in a selection. There the coach’s idea is direct ”

· “The coach’s greatest ability is to adapt the best that players have on a playing field to a way of playing. Where they feel most comfortable, they will develop it ”

· “Lucas Castromán played lateral and volleyball. I said ‘do you like to be a striker?’ And his eyes lit up, his face changed, he started playing striker and he had a brilliant performance ”

· “Leadership at this point in my career is a simple thing. It involves communicating what one thinks in the best way and form, choosing the moments. Very respecting the person and then the footballer. I am based on respect and joy. That everything we do is with joy because it is a beautiful game that must be enjoyed ”

· “You speak of Román, but I tell you that Clemente had a great performance, Ibarra, Neri Cardozo, Rodrigo Palacio, Palermo anyway… Today apart from Tevez there are many high points and everything has to do with everything. mainly the older ones who mark the way and the young people who are learning ”

· “The union of dynamics with pause is the key to this game. For me soccer is from back to front and when you reach balance it is as sustained as possible. You have to be solid defensively and effective offensively ”