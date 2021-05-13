The bad day of digital and technology drags the Hang Seng to the red

Beijing, May 13 (EFE) .- The main reference index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 1.81% in today’s session, in part due to the poor performance of technology and digital companies in the Park.

The selective Hong Kong lost 512.37 points to 27,718.67, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 2.05%.

All the sub-indices closed in red: Services with -0.16%; Finance, with -1.14%; Real Estate, with -1.58%; and Commerce and Industry, with -2.55%.

Of this last sector, only the meat WH Group (+0.3%), the Bud Apac brewery (+0.56%), and the dairy Mengniu Dairy were saved, which with its 2.86% marked the best percentage of Hang Seng’s profit, while pharmaceutical company Sino Biopharm remained unchanged.

This sub-index also concentrated the main setbacks of the day, such as that of the technological Techtronic Industries (-9.49%) or the manufacturer of digital lenses Sunny Optical (-4.07%), as well as that of the digital leaders Alibaba (- 3.18%) or Tencent (-3.09%).

For its part, with an advance of 2.04%, Hang Lung Properties was the only one to add among the real estate companies, and Country Garden did not change its price. The worst stop was Wharf Reic, with -3.15%, closely followed by China Resources Land (-3.14%).

Among the state oil companies, Petrochina ended the day with -0.64%, while Sinopec fell 1.93% and CNOOC, 2.27%.

The business volume of the session was 163,580 million Hong Kong dollars (21,058 million dollars, 17,469 million euros).

