On May 4 it premiered on Disney + taking advantage of the celebration of Star Wars day, from the animated series La remitsa mala (The Bad batch) and it seems that with some debate on the part of the fans.

The premiere of the series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (The Bad Batch) on Disney + has generated some concerns among some fans of the franchise who pointed out that characters such as the clones and Caleb Dume seemed lighter skin, something that seems to be that Lucasfilm is directly addressing these concerns.

Shortly after the premiere on May 4, #UnWhiteWashTBB started trending on Twitter. According to io9, a source close to The Bad Remittance production noted that last-minute changes were made to the lighting tools to mitigate the effects that brightness had on characters during Kaller’s cutscenes and at the Kamino cloning facility. , and it is expected that more changes will be made for the next chapters.

Clone troopers are derived from the genetic material of Jango Fett, a character portrayed in the movies by Temuera Morrison in Attack of the Clones, and more recently in The Mandalorian series, as it features Boba Fett, an unhandled Jango clone. In the animated series Clone Wars, the clones are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Temura Morrison is of Maori, Scottish and Irish descent and has a tan complexion, while Baker’s is white. As for Caleb Dume, we saw him for the first time but as an adult as Kanan Jarus in Star Wars Rebels and although he has no real-action counterpart, Freddie Prinze Jr. was the one who lent him his voice in the series. In particular, Kanan has a tanned complexion in rebels, but his skin has been cleared in The Bad Shipment.

This is not the only change that has annoyed fans

The changes have not only been in the anecdotal change of skin color of the characters. The series has also changed the story of one of its most beloved characters, that of Caleb Dume as told in the comic book mini-series of Star Wars, Kanan the last Padawan, written by Greg Weisman and illustrated by Pepe Larraz and Jacopo Camagni, in this story they explained to us what happened to General Depa Billaba and her Padawan, Caleb, when Emperor Palpatine executed Order 66. Showing us a scene in which he fought side by side with Elbowed with his Master, moments in which thanks to his Master’s sacrifice, and his own ingenuity, Caleb was able to evade his pursuers and escape from Kaller. But in the series the events are slightly different from how we knew them including Force 99 in the story.

Synopsis

Star Wars: The Bad Consignment follows the experimental clones of Force 99 (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way into a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The members of The Bad Remittance, a unique squad of clones that vary genetically from their brethren in the Clone Army, each possess an exceptional and unique ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Bad Remittance stars Dee Bradley Baker and Ming-Na Wen. New episodes premiere every Friday on Disney +.