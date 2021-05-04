The Bad Batch, the new Disney + series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

This Tuesday, May 4, coinciding with Star Wars Day, the new animated series by Dave Filoni – creator of The Clone Wars – arrives at Disney + La Remesa mala (The Bad Batch) about an assault force that, rebelling against the Empire, dispense your own justice across the galaxy. What is there to know before watching the new series of the galactic franchise?

As the trailer for The Bad Batch showed, after the resurgence of the Empire and Order 66 – which almost annihilated the Jedi – now Clone Force 99 is under the command of Grand Moff Tarkin, who literally wants to annihilate them. True to form, the fierce soldiers will do their best to oppose the Empire, even if their lives are on the line.

These are the 5 things you should know before watching Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

1.- THE FORCE CLONE 99

The Bad Remittance (or Force 99) was introduced in The Clone Wars, and is comprised of five members with unique abilities that, combined, become a small, almost unstoppable army. They are:

– Hunter: A clone with enhanced senses and unique tracking abilities.

– Echo: A clone with cybernetic enhancements.

– Wrecker: A clone with increased physical strength, which gives him a fierce and huge appearance.

– Crosshair: An expert sniper with improved eyesight.

– Tech: An extremely intelligent clone with hacking skills.

2.- CLONE WARS AND ORDER 66

The Bad Remittance is set chronologically shortly after the fall of the Galactic Republic, when Emperor Palpatine executed Order 66 that not only wiped out nearly all Jedi, but also made the clones abide by the Empire’s orders.

As explained in the Clone Wars, this was possible because the Imperials put a biochip in the brains of each of the soldiers, they manage to control even the veteran Captain Rex. However, the members of The Bad Batch seem just as rebellious as ever, perhaps because they never had the chip implanted or perhaps because their genetic enhancements nullified it.

3.- THE GRAND MOFF TARKIN

Grand Moff Tarkin – played in the original Star Wars trilogy by the late Peter Cushing – will be the series’ great antagonist. Being faithful to both Palpatine and Darth Vader, Tarkin is ruthless and cruel in his methods, especially when it comes to crushing the enemies of the Empire. In addition, he is obsessed with La Remesa Mala, and will do everything possible to annihilate them, something that certainly will not be easy.

4.- CONNECTIONS WITH THE MANDALORIAN

Keep in mind that La Remesa Mala is the second Star Wars series released directly on Disney + after the success of The Mandalorian. And as such, it has some connections to Mando and Grogu’s history.

On the one hand, Grand Moff Tarkin will use the fearsome assault drones known as Dark Troopers, which already showed their effectiveness in The Mandalorian, making things difficult for even Luke Skywalker. Its design seems inspired by the classic Star Wars game, Dark Forces, released in 1995, which was also the first appearance of the dark soldiers.

Another character that will appear is Fennec Shand, the dangerous bounty hunter played by Ming-Na Wen, who judging by the previews is against the Clone Force 99. In this way, the animated series works as a prequel to the character, before that his story intersects with that of Mando and Baby Yoda.

5.- CAPTAIN REX AND SAW GUERRERA

Captain Rex also returns straight out of The Clone Wars to guide the members of The Bad Batch on at least one of their missions. Rex’s story after his escape with Ahsoka Tano after Order 66 is confusing, but it seems that at some point he crossed paths with Clone Force 99, before their tragic end in the previous animated series.

Another old acquaintance of returning fans is Saw Guerrera, the smuggler and rebel soldier who first appeared in The Clone Wars and was later played by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One. His involvement with Clone Force 99 is unknown, but given his ability to recruit warriors to his cause, it would not be strange if he had much to do with the rebellion of the flawed clones against the Empire.

