The Bad Batch in new trailer and poster

The next May 4th The animated series premieres on Disney + “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, which will allow us to continue enjoying the Star Wars universe in animation format, brings the end of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. We have already seen several advances, and now another extensive new trailer arrives, predicting its premiere in a matter of a badly counted month.

In this two minute trailer we can see the group of elite clones training in an Imperial base while Grand Moff Tarkin watches over them from afar. Afterwards, we have a series of shots where we can see the group in action in different missions, some for the Empire and others for other clients.

Besides being a fresh look, this trailer leaves us some “surprise” appearances. Not only do we see Fennec Shand, from “The Mandalorian”, which we had seen in previous previews, we also get to see Captain Rex (1:29) and Saw Guerrera (1:43). These appearances do not take us by surprise because the series we know is located after the end of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, that is, once Order 66 has been executed by the Emperor.

The series will premiere with a 70 minute special on May 4, and then a new episode every Friday starting May 7.

Trailer in original version

Hunter ✔ Echo ✔ Tech ✔ Wrecker✔ Crosshair ✔ La Remesa Mala, a Disney + Original series available from May 4, exclusively, at @DisneyPlusEs. pic.twitter.com/XoyctQu9Eh – Star Wars Spain (@StarWarsSpain) March 30, 2021

Trailer for Spain

“Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” tells the story of the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Remittance, which we first met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This time around, they venture into a rapidly changing galaxy just after the Clone Wars. The members of the Bad Remittance, a unique squad of clones who differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, possess exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and an unbeatable team.