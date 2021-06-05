The bacterium with ‘superpowers’ that promises new drugs or plastics without oil

The researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology of the CSIC, Víctor de Lorenzo, explains to NIUS the relevance of this advance in synthetic biology

The study published in Science shows the ability of a modified bacterium to create synthetic elements that are not in nature

The microorganism is immune to virus attack and the technique to create it can revolutionize the biotechnology industry with the creation of new materials

Is named Escherichia coli and, under normal conditions, it is a very common bacterium. In fact, we all carry a ton of them in our intestinal tract. However, a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge has modified a and has turned it into an organism, partly synthetic, with such unique properties that they have made it in the most recent star of the ‘star system’ of biotechnology.

In an article published in Science, the researcher at the UK Medical Research Council, Jason chin, and his team, explain how they have managed to make their modified E. Coli bacteria immune to attacks by bacteriophage viruses, but also, how they have managed to make it capable of producing synthetic materials which, naturally, it would not be able to generate. This includes from new drugs to synthetic plastics that do not come from oil among many other applications that are yet to be discovered.

The researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB) of the CSIC, Victor de Lorenzo, explains to NIUS that this advance occurs in the context of previous research that seeks: “Not so much creating a completely artificial cell, but reprogram the behavior and the properties of an existing one by manipulating its genome. “In this sense, Lorenzo assures:”It is a breakthrough that will be followed by more and more surprising“.

Biological production of new materials

The revolution promised by this and other findings in what has come to be known as synthetic biology, points from Lorenzo “is the possibility of replacing industrial processes on a large scale that until now could only be done by the chemical industry, but with great energy expenditure and processes that are very harmful to the environment. ”

For this researcher, the promise of this new branch of knowledge is to change these costly and polluting processes “by biological alternatives, alternatives much closer to natural processes what the biosphere does, what makes the world alive “.

As de Lorenzo explains, Until now, the chemical industry had been reluctant to incorporate this type of biological production because bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, have a natural predator in the form of viruses, known as bacteriophages. The danger was that these viruses, which are in the environment, could cause great economic losses to a company that is producing a product of interest in this type of modified organisms.

“What is really causing a stir in the scientific world,” says de Lorenzo, “is that the bacteria become completely immune, or at least highly resistant, to bacteriophage viruses“.

This kind of super power of modified bacteria, which Jason Chin’s team did not seek as the main objective of their research, but which they have achieved, is one of the aspects that can give a boost to the use of this technology on a large scale.

“For me, and for many biologists, emphasizes de Lorenzo,”the most amazing aspect is that this bacterium is as if it has an ‘iron dome‘”. This researcher highlights this characteristic above the other that has aroused the interest of the biotechnology world and that is its ability to create synthetic molecules that do not exist in nature.

“The fact of making a bacterium or a microorganism capable of hosting a reaction that is not natural, but has been programmed, is not completely new. In this case, the type of polymer that is produced, the type of compound or the type of reaction, but in itself it is something that is much less original than getting done a living system that is completely immune or highly resistant to attacks from its natural predators“.

An indestructible bacteria?

Jason Chin’s team’s modified Escherichia coli has been shown to be practically invulnerable to viruses that kill their natural cousins, the lifelong E. Coli that are part, for example, of our intestinal microbiota.

In other words, these types of bacteria are not pathogenic, they do not cause disease, but could this new technology be used to create bacteria that would make us sick?

According to Víctor de Lorenzo “As a theoretical possibility, the answer is yes” but it qualifies, “as a practical possibility it seems very, very remote“. In any case it states that” if we are able to make bacteria immune to an attack by phages it is conceivable to make pathogenic bacteria that cannot be fought with a phage therapy as well. Absolutely true”.

How is a bacterium programmed?

According to the CNB researcher, Víctor de Lorenzo, “the great conceptual and material advance is that we can reprogram the behavior of some microorganisms like any object made by an engineer. It consists, fundamentally, of rationally rewriting the behavioral instructions that are recorded in their DNA. ”

And how do you do that? To understand it, it is first necessary to know how the system works naturally.

DNA, any DNA, that of a bacterium or ours, can code for all 20 known amino acids that are expressed in what we know as life. Instructions are written in sequences of three letters, which are called codons, and that they are composed, each one, by three of the four bases that encode the genome: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C) and guanine (G).

Each codon, or sequence of three bases, corresponds to one amino acid of the 20 that are available. Well, when a cell needs to produce a specific protein, it orders an enzyme to copy the codons that are related to it. That information is stored in a new molecule, one that is very topical right now due to to its relevance in the manufacture of vaccines against the coronavirus such as that of Pfizer or Moderna, and what is called Messenger RNA (MRNA). That molecule then travels to the cell’s protein factory, which is called ribosome, and there another type of RNA, the transfer (TRNA), decodes the information and collects the amino acids necessary to create the protein.

It is the case, however, that DNA has more codons than amino acids can create. There is redundancy in the system. 64 blocks of three to code for 20 amino acids. That is what has opened the door to take some of the repeating codons and eliminate them, or use them to do other things without the bacteria being affected by it.

Remove repeating files to protect the system

What Jason Chin’s team has done, explains Víctor de Lorenzo, has been to eliminate two repeated codons in the genome of the bacterium and this has caused that when a bacteriophage virus wants to infect it and replicate inside it, it cannot. “When the virus arrives with its own codons (which have to match those of the bacteria) the system does not recognize them. It is a barrier that, although it is not very sophisticated, it is very effective. ”

“Imagine a keyboard with several letters missing“, explains de Lorenzo.” If we want to write a sentence we cannot write it and if we want to read a text that has come out of that typewriter, then we cannot understand it either.

However, he clarifies: “If you know the keys to the bacteria, which are the ones that researcher Jason Chin has introduced in this case, so yeah, it makes sense to you “. For those who do not have it, it is for the virus that has been presented with a set of picks that no longer work in the lock.

The code is not too sophisticated either, says de Lorenzo. “It is not an Enigma machine. It is a code that a spy advanced enough could decipher. What happens is that in this case it is a code that most phages, or people, would not know how to decode, but it is not a key with different levels of encryption, it is much simpler “.

Overwrite with new instructions

The other scenario that allows the investigation of the Cambridge team of researchers is that of replace one of those codons with repeated information with new information. “They are different things and they do not have to happen at the same time,” clarifies the CNB researcher, Víctor de Lorenzo. “One can leave that codon that we have eliminated, free, and that does not mean anything, or we can now, that codon, do that means another different amino acid, none of the 20 (natural), but an artificial one“.

That is the case with this new discovery. Researchers have made their designer Escherichia coli bacteria produce amino acids that do not exist in nature. which are new and synthetic. For now, the team of researcher Jason Chin, has managed to make their modified bacteria build molecules called macrocycles used in various drugs, including antibiotics, but with unnatural amino acids.

The implications of the finding go much further. Research has highlighted that the discovered technique is capable of creating large molecules known as polymers that can open the door to an era of new materials with applications that are yet to be explored. Among the examples given by the researchers responsible for the study is the ability to create materials similar to plastic grown in cells, without using oil.

Artificial life or just modified?

For more than a decade, the scientist, and head of the human genome sequencing project, Craig venter, announce that he had managed to manufacture in his laboratory the complete DNA of the bacterium ‘Mycoplasma mycoides’ and introducing it into another recipient cell of another species called ‘Mycoplasma capricolum’, there has been talk about whether synthetic biology creates life or simply modifies it.

For Víctor de Lorenzo, it is necessary to understand that in all these investigations there is always an aspect of public relations and propaganda and that large universities also play at that. “Artificial life, artificial cells? Well it’s yes and no“, says de Lorenzo.” What we are doing, for the moment, is to use what already exists to give it other uses. “But it is moving forward.”That’s right now, but we really won’t take long to make artificial cells and synthetic life.. And that synthetic life, surely, is going to have very different characteristics from life as we know it. ”

“Life is like music“, explains de Lorenzo,” and now what we do are variations on the same musical theme, but there is not much left for us to be able to make a completely different music“.

This new music that is yet to come is generating debate. “What will happen when that happens? I think not many things will happen,” says de Lorenzo, but acknowledges that “there are many people alarmed because in the near future there may be completely synthetic forms of life.”

For this CNB researcher “this may sound alarming to some or sound like science fiction, but can be the solution to countless problems that we have right now, both environmental, industrial or health, because we are going to have access to a diversity of molecules, compounds and processes that Mother Nature has not yet invented. I believe that we are going to a type of technology very based on biology in which our life is going to be completely changed by the developments that are taking place in synthetic biology and genetic engineering. ”

For Lorenzo “people should not be scared but they should celebrate because This technology is the one that will give us the solutions to a multitude of problems that we have but right now they have no solution. ”