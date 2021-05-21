The bacteria in us suffered a mass extinction a thousand years ago, a study reveals

Human fecal remains reveal that the human gut microbiota today is very different from a thousand years ago (and that’s not good news).

As part of the natural cycle of food, defecation accompanies living beings: it is the end point of passage of nutrients through the body. It appears that the digestive system of humans has not undergone structural modifications, as revealed by the remains of piles of fecal matter found in Utah and Mexico. However, the microbiota and natural defenses have been transformed —Maybe not on the best path.

What is the microbiota and what is it for?

Photo: Getty Images

The microbiota is the diversity of billions of bacteria and yeasts that are an integral part of the human body and form colonies in the gut and other sites. The latest research shows that keeping this diversity in balance can be a deciding factor for a myriad of human health issues, including the immune response and how the body fights infection.

A recent study published in Science reveals that the microbiota has accompanied humans for centuries. The discovery of ancient piles of poop reveals, however, a factor that scientists had not considered: the microbiota changed over time.

It could be that sanitation measures, medicines and current food processing are closely related to this drastic change in the intestinal flora. The coprolites – or feces preserved for years – give information not explored before, regarding the human biological change as a result of these new conditioning and consumption patterns.

A massive bacterial extinction event

Photo: Getty Images

According to Justin Sonnenburg, a biologist at Stanford University, the fecal remains that have been preserved reveal relevant information in terms of how human metabolism has been modified in the last millennium. In fact, it highlights the fact that the intestines have suffered a “extinction event“.

By this he means that dozens of species have been lost. Implicitly, the diversity of protection that the intestines have today is significantly less than it was a thousand years ago. According to Aleksandar Kostic, lead author of the study and a microbiologist at Harvard Medical School, “these are things we don’t get back“.

This research calls into question whether the wide range of medicines and ultra-processed foods it is being beneficial to humans on an evolutionary level. To begin with, the significant reduction in microbiota is not a good sign in this area. On the contrary, it seems that we are becoming more dependent on pharmaceuticals never.

An evolutionary resistance to medicines

Photo: Getty Images

Among the most relevant comparisons made in the study, the scientists realized that today we have a particular resistance to antibiotics. Due to the lack of technology and scientific advance, human beings of a thousand years ago did not have it. Conversely, developed natural defenses to certain diseases —When they didn’t die trying.

Today, the excessive and irresponsible consumption of drugs and ultra-processed foods, as well as meticulous health measures, they deprive us of that possibility of natural defense. In other words, we have lost microscopic helpers against certain ailments to which the body could recover. without medical intervention.

