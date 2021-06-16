The back opening in leggings that Rihanna looks for is fashion

The rear opening in leggings that Rihanna looks for is fashion | INSTAGRAM

Apart from the beautiful international artist Rihanna is a hit in the musicHis business acumen has allowed him to expand even more in the world, surpassing even the greatest artists with his wealth.

So much with their brands Savage x Fenty as with Fenty Beauty It has managed to impose fashions and has reached the most hidden corner of the world with its products, even beating Victoria’s Secret, with much more inclusive, diverse and well-presented fashion shows.

Thanks to all the success he has had with the outfits he has released in his trademarks their garments have been sold like hot cakes and have become a trend and a “you have to buy it” for many users.

On this occasion he managed to attract the attention of Internet users thanks to the extravagance of a design that seeks to make fashion with leginns that have a opening in the part of behind something unusual and never seen before.

It was through TikTok that a user decided to examine and question the design that the Barbadian launched, managing to create a piece of entertainment and also be the target of comments and people who do not agree with her vision.

That’s right, it is about leggings with a neckline in the back which look quite incredible and attractive to some people but not for everyone. The negative reviews came and not everyone is supporting the artist on social networks, questioning whether they are to be used in your daily life or simply to use at home.

Savage x Fenty is a brand of lace and clothing that goes under clothing so this design might not be so irreverent but could be used on special occasions to spend an excellent time with your partner.

The set is sold for $ 50 dollars although it is only available in some places in the world in addition to that it also has another much more discreet but similar model that can also be purchased for a similar price.

There is no doubt that Rihanna knows how to make a trend and put herself on everyone’s lips with her releases, despite the fact that many users ask her to return the music, it seems that she will continue to concentrate on the creation of her brands.

At the moment we can only wait to see if she will launch a new song soon, however, it is not on the horizon and she has not said anything about that profession that she has left a little forgotten and has changed to that of a businesswoman.