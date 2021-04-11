The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller Is Saving Herself for Marriage

Victoria Fuller you have found a new religious path.

The Bachelor alum, who vied for Peter weber‘s heart on the show, appeared on the April 10 episode of the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, where she spoke with hosts Tayshia adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha parker about her decision to “save” herself “for marriage.”

The reality star, who said she moved to Nashville after a challenging experience in Los Angeles last year, said it was her new non-denominational church community that helped her find a new relationship with God.

“I grew up so Catholic that everything I did was judged,” she explained. “I always felt like I was doing something wrong. I never felt accepted. I was opened to this world where God is so good and he forgives, and to me, especially going through so much on the show, I felt so much shame and guilt. Coming out of that was so hard for me. “