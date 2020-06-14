Wuhan’s doctor was one of the first to alert society to the arrival of this virus, although after months of study he died after being infected

This Friday the baby of the Chinese doctor was born, who was in charge of alerting about the arrival of Covid-19 to the world, and who died a few months after studying this new disease.

The doctor Li Wenliang It caused great controversy in the world, as it was one of the first doctors to issue alerts about this disease, which had originally been presented at a seafood market in the city of Wuhan.

Through his social networks he began to launch notices about it and invited people to be careful about the dangerous spread that the Covid-19 had. It was from December 30 of last year when the doctor alerted and immediately went viral on social networks.

Given this, the doctor retaliated, as the police reprimanded him along with other health specialists for spreading rumors, before this was officially declared an outbreak.

However, on February 7, after months of study, he died of catching Covid-19, so he left his wife a widow pregnant and in charge of their first child.

But this Friday, his wife Fu Xuejie He published on his social networks that he gave birth to his second son and explained that both she and the baby are in perfect condition.

« Are you seeing this in heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will love and care for him. »