The ‘baby’ Barça wins and on Sunday they can sing the alirón without playing

04/16/2021

On at 23:14 CEST

FC Barcelona did their homework in their match at the Palau winning 43-21 at Dicsa Modular Cisne, a rival who is undoubtedly in another league and who from the first minute already saw the difficulties he would encounter against the Catalans.

FCB

CIS

FC BARCELONA

(23 + 20): Möller (Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, m.31 to 60); Diocou (7), Mem (9), Fábregas (4), Raúl Entrerríos (1), N ‘Guessan (2), Alex Pascual (6) -starting seven-, Thiagus Petrus (0), Makuc (2), Sorhaindo (1), Janc (3, 1p), Lángaro (3), David Roca (3), Juan Palomino (1p) and Artur Parera (1).

DICSA MODULAR SWAN

(12 + 9): Villamarín (Pablo González, m.31 to 60), Iglesias (3), Iván Calvo (0), Carro (2), Preciado (1), Nekrushets (0), Picallo (4) – seven initial- Chan (3,2p), Ramos (4), Vázquez (1), Pombo (2), Gayoso (1) and Conde (0).

Scoreboard every 5 minutes

3-2, 8-3, 12-7, 15-10, 21-11,23-12 (rest); 27-16, 34-13, 37-16, 39-17, 41-20 and 43-21 (final).

Referees

Carlos Luque Cabrejas (Catalan Com.) And Alfredo Arcos Adeva (Madrid Com.).

Exclusions

To Pascual (m.32) and Roca (m.42) for Barça, and to Calvo (m.24) for Dicsa Modular.

Incidents

Match of the twenty-eighth day of the Sacyr Asobal League played at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona before 231 spectators

Although it took a few minutes to open the scoreboard, before reaching minute 9 Barça already dominated with 5 goals (8-3). But the Swan did not surrender and despite the fact that the advantages were maintained, the players of the Pontevedra team showed an aggressive game in the first half and fighting in one on one that forced Barça to work each play.

The quarry to power

The youth took center stage at Barça and Diocou already had five goals within 12 minutes, and a few minutes later David Roca, Juan Palomino and Artur Parera took to the court that not only did not clash but also showed a good level and resolved perfectly on the track. There were minutes with six players from the quarry on the Palau court to the delight of the fans who gathered at the Palau.

El Cisne, who came to Barcelona wanting to enjoy, he approached the Catalans until 13-10 (17’30 “), but it was a mirage since a few minutes later the distance was 10 goals (20-10). But the handball that was seen on the court was showy , cheerful and intense and also with the bonus of seeing in action young people who are the future of the team, with 23-12 it came to rest.

Recital in the second half

The second half started with a 12-1 partial with, now, a swan delivered to whom this part of the game was a bit long without finding the formula to overcome the defense of a Barça that, based on effective counterattacks, managed the victory. And most importantly, the generation of 2000 standing up and playing together without the team suffering being cheeky, aggressive and brave on the court.

Barça now has an ‘appointment’ in Artaleku on Sunday where BidasoaSecond placed 13 points behind the Catalans, they are measured against Sinfín and, in the event of a defeat by the Basque team, Xavi Pascual’s men will be League champions.