The “B-side” of covid in the elderly

They are the generation that has suffered the most from the scourge of covid-19 and the one that has been locked up for a whole year, without kisses or hugs, to avoid getting the virus and, however, isolation It has had serious consequences for his health. Specialists in the treatment and prevention of diseases of the elderly call it the “B side” of the pandemic and they face it now overwhelmed.

When many over 65 years of age are still not vaccinated, in the medical environment they already perceive the direct impact of the pandemic with “decompensated dementias“,” more vulnerability “and higher levels of”dependence“.

But the most serious effect, as highlighted in the societies of geriatrics and gerontology, is the worsening of chronic diseases fruit of the lack of medical control for a year.

“We already see it in all consultations, uncontrolled pathologies, from diabetes to COPD, insufficiency or arrhythmias, and a greater deterioration in the dementias“, says José Augusto García Navarro, president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology.

Cristina Alonso, president of the Spanish Society of Geriatric Medicine, for her part, has already read Scientific works that corroborate the serious impact on physical health, at the level of functional and mental deterioration in the elderly. As well as increased mortality because of the social isolation that they have been recommended to do so as not to get the coronavirus.

5% of the population with dementia

Dr. García Navarro dares to predict that there will be an increase in people with dementia. “That today is not a negligible number,” he says. “Among those over 65 the prevalence is 5%. That is a great many people, 500,000 in Spain, to whom this time has meant a increased behavior disorders, more difficulty sleeping, confusion, nervousness, and increased aggressiveness“, it lists.

Isolation has been “very bad” for those with dementia, “but for the main caregivers it has been a real tragedy “describes García Navarro. “Seeing how they decompensated and for a long time without being able to count on the resources where they could have them under control, such as the day centers, because they were closed. They have suffered a lot,” he details.

The fear of going to the hospital and the saturation of primary care centers, overwhelmed by the management of the pandemic, It has led to delays in diagnosis and the clinical pictures are more aggravated, their doctors explain. “Before they went to the first symptomatology, but in a year they have not been.”

Now the problem they face is huge waiting lists. Cristina Alonso qualifies them as “bestial” in pathologies as simple or dominated as cataracts or knee and hip prostheses. As well as in post-surgical rehabilitation, which implies a serious decrease in their quality of life and shortens the survival time, according to the doctor.

Lower life expectancy by more than a year

The active aging it depends on three pillars: diet adequate (Mediterranean), physical activity and activity mental/relational. It is essential to see family, friends, stay physically active, not have unwanted loneliness or poverty, “needs suffered in times of pandemic.

To level psychological, the situation has brought the oldest anxiety, insomnia and depression. “It is directly related to isolation and the psychological fear of having the virus,” their doctors explain. “They have lost contact with the family, with the neighborhood, with their hobby groups, and although we don’t like it, we now prescribe more hypnotics and antidepressants.” Especially people who lived alone when the confinement arrived, widowers or widows, and those who carry a greater burden of disease or dependency.

“The isolation of the coronavirus pandemic has directly touched the heart of healthy aging,” lament the doctors. So much so that life expectancy in Spain has been shortened by one year (somewhat more in the case of women). “It is outrageous, what we have increased in life expectancy in 10 years has decreased in a single year. And I would not be surprised if the pandemic could have even more impact,” says García Alonso, the president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology.

“We have looked face A face of the coronavirus, that there would be no transmission of the lethal disease with impressive effects in the elderly, but not face B, and It is time to try to recover physical activity and the cognitive and relational capacity of the elderly. “Not doing it before was a mistake and we are really seeing the terrible consequences,” says the doctor.

Vaccination and return to consultations

Doctors believe that it is urgent speed up vaccination of those over 65 years and restore their confidence in medical assistance, for which they ask for reinforcements since the telecare.

And they recommend the first thing to their patients do not refuse vaccinations, that are fully tested and get back in touch with your doctors to update chronic decompensations and monitor new problems.