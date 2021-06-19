The ‘Azzurra’ wants to seal a pristine group stage

The Italian team, already classified for the round of 16 of the Eurocup, seeks this Sunday at the Olympic in Rome to secure their first position in Group A on the third day against Wales, which would be enough one point to guarantee their presence as second in the next round, the round of 16.

The ‘Azzurra’, leader of the group with full points (6), has not yet shown signs of weakness in the continental tournament, where it has solved its commitments against Turkey (0-3) and Switzerland (3-0) with goals. in which he managed to keep his clean sheet for the tenth consecutive time; He hasn’t been awarded a goal since October 2020, and has since scored 31.

Slight rotations

Much of that credit lies in the reliability of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who in the next few hours will sign as Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, and a solid defense made up of Giovanni di lorenzo, from Naples and Leonardo Spinazzola, of Roma as full-backs and Juventinos Bonucci Y Chiellini as a central pair.

However, a muscle injury will deprive the Italian captain of playing this Sunday, and his place in the axis of the rear could be occupied by the Lazio player Francesco Acerbi, who already replaced him when he had to abandon the duel against the Helvetians. What’s more, Roberto Mancini plans to enter the players with fewer minutes to refresh the team for the second round.

Within those rotations, the former City coach could give entry to Marco Verratti, injured before the tournament began and that he could play his first minutes in the Eurocup against the British team, giving the alternative to Manuel Locatelli or Nicolò Barella in the spinal cord.

One point would go to the Italians to advance as first, and a single point would also suffice for Wales to confirm as second, which sets off the ‘biscotto’ alarms in Rome. Those of Robert Page they manage four units, and only one defeat and the victory of Switzerland (1) against Turkey would condemn them to third place; if they win, instead, they would be first.

The draw of the first day against the Swiss (1-1) gave way to victory against the Ottoman team (0-2), where Gareth Bale could not be released after missing a penalty against Çakir that left without effect the goals of Aaron Ramsey Y Connor Roberts. Now, the madridista hopes to finally claim back in the tournament, after the good game he sealed against the Ottoman team. A priori, the clash will leave the two teams in the round of 16, whatever happens in Turkey-Switzerland.

Probable lineups

Italy: Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Belotti and Chiesa.

Welsh: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen, Ramsey; Bale, James and Moore.

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania).

Stadium: Olympic of Rome (22,700 spectators).

Hour: 18.00h.