The ‘Azzurra’ measures its potential in Bulgaria

03/28/2021

On at 12:08 CEST

Joel gadea

The capacity of Mancini to take a leap in quality with Italy is measured in days like today. the visit of the transalpines to Bulgaria, a priori, an affordable trip, have been the great duty of Italy in recent times.

Faced with the ease in the rival, came the overwhelm ‘azzurro’ and the blows. Today, ManciniWith a renewed squad, dominated by the fittest men this season, he intends to go one step further on his way to next year’s World Cup.

With Federico Chiesa as leader in attack, in the year of its final explosion, and with the duo Verratti-Barella at the controls of the Italian game, the transalpine team hopes to consolidate its position as leader and arrive with guarantees to the clash against Switzerland, its great rival for the leadership.

In front, the Bulgarian team is not going through its best moment, after falling in Helvetic lands, those of Eastern Europe hope to show off a good defense to get something out of Italy and stay alive.

Probable lineups

Bulgaria: P. Iliev; Popov, Antov, Zanev, Cicinho; Malinov, Kostadinov; Delev, D. Iliev, Despodov; Yomov.

Italy: Donnarumma; Emerson, Acerbi, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo; Pessina, Verratti, Barella; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Chiesa.

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Stadium: Vasil Levski. Behind closed doors.

Hour: 20.45h