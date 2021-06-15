The ‘Azzurra’ aspires to seal the first ticket to eighths

06/15/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

.

After debuting with a 3-0 win over Turkey, the Italian team receives this Wednesday the Swiss in the Olympic stadium, on the second day of group A, with the possibility of shielding, in case of victory, their mathematical pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup.

The men of Roberto Mancini, solo leaders with three points, ahead of Swiss Y Welsh, with a period, and Turkey, bottom with zero, they arrive with confidence and desire to continue delighting the fans against a Switzerland forced to score points to relaunch their path in the group.

An open streak of nine consecutive victories, with 28 goals in favor and zero against, an attractive game and a united group feed the enthusiasm of a team that can become the first of this European Championship to seal its place in the knockout phase. .

Florenzi, Italy’s only forced change

To do it, Mancini will confirm almost completely the eleven that overwhelmed Turkey, except on the right side, where the injured Alessandro Florenzi will leave his place to one between Giovanni di lorenzo Y Rafael Toloi.

The Italian coach will recover Marco Verratti, who returned to work with the group after being absent for more than a month due to a collateral ligament injury in his right knee. The player of the PSG points to the bench and could have minutes in the second half. The center of the starting field will be formed by Jorge Frello Jorginho, Nicoló Barella Y Manuel Locatelli, who did well last Friday before Turkey.

Yes Italy arrives with high morale and with full energy to the Olympic duel, Switzerland will have to manage a complex situation, also made difficult by the long journey needed to reach the Rome. In fact, the selected one from Vladimir Petkovic, who returns to the Olympic, where he trained for two years at LazioHe had to travel eight hours to travel from Baku, where he played his first game, to Rome.

Breel Plunger, author of the Swiss goal in 1-1 against Welsh, Y Haris Seferovic are the main offensive dangers of Switzerland, which made merits to triumph against Wales in its debut, but had to settle for a draw for the equalized of Kieffer moore. The appointment of Olympic will be number 59 between Italy and Switzerland, which nevertheless have not seen each other for eleven years. Italy won 28 precedents, with 22 draws for only eight victories of Swiss.

Probable lineups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Insigne, Berardi, Immobile.

Swiss: Sommer; Elvedi, Schar, Akanji; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Embolo, Shaqiri; Seferovic.