The Aztec “The Beast” Lucero seeks to remain undefeated

Mexican welterweight Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (7-0, 6KO) looks to continue his unbeaten streak in his next match against Agustín Lugo (11-11-3, 5KO) of Nuevo León, Mexico, on Friday, May 25. June, in Tijuana, Mexico. The scheduled 8-round bout will be part of the “Fight Night at the Border” undercard presented by Frank Carrillo’s Jab Promotions.

The mega event will take place at the luxurious Grand Hotel in the aforementioned city and will be broadcast throughout Latin America on ESPN Knockout.

The fight against Lugo marks the second of the year for Lucero de La Paz, BCS, but based in Tijuana. In his first in April, Lucero only needed one ticket to destroy veteran Néstor García.

“I felt very strong in that fight, I wanted more rounds, but I scored with a left hook to the jaw that hurt my opponent,” Lucero said of his last fight. “I prepared for the six rounds, but thank God it was faster and now I have the opportunity to participate in my first fight agreed to eight.”

The fight will also be the second with two-time world champion Raúl “Jibaro” Pérez at Lucero’s corner.

“We are working very well, every day I learn something new in the gym and it is like a family with my gym mates,” said 22-year-old Lucero. “We have worked on some details since my last fight and I am looking forward to showing them in my next engagement.”

Lugo will be an interesting rival as he triples Lucero’s experience in a ring as a professional. Lucero, who has participated in nearly 100 fights as an amateur, says he is not bothered by his rival’s experience advantage.

“I recognize that he has more fights than me, but I am confident in my work, in my preparation and in my team,” Lucero said. “I think I have seen every style imaginable in my amateur career as well as my sparring sessions with Devin Haney, Jessie Vargas, Aaron McKenna among others. I’m more than ready ”.