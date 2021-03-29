The Aztec Rey Martínez, recovered; he already wants to defend his title

The “King” Martinez is recovered from his metacarpal fracture in his right hand, so he already put the accelerator in the practice room awaiting date to defend his world flyweight title against the mandatory challenger, Puerto Rican McWilliams Stream.

This was reported by the boxer from Azcapotzalco, where he thanked the president of the CDMX Box Commission, Ciro Nucci, who with his help recommended him to a specialist to successfully overcome his injury.

“We are seeing if in May we already enter into action. We are talking about that with Eddy Reynoso and in turn, with the promoter Eddie Hearns, and to throw the shit out (SIC) ”, he commented.

“We went to a week and a half of therapy. We are already hitting sacks, pears, everything and next week to box. We have not stopped training. He ran with the cast in hand and holding the weight. I’m at 55 kilos and waiting for a date ”.

The world champion of 50,800 kilograms, expressed his confidence in beating the Puerto Rican Arroyo.

“I have seen him fight and he does not make me a strong, difficult or knockout opponent; I am not very impressed. I am going to win, he is going for my championship, but as I said, it is with everything except fear and with whoever. I want the true champions, the Ukrainian (Artem Dalakian, WBA champion) and the African (Moruti Mthalane, IBF starter), those are more dangerous, knockers, but I think it will be a good fight with Arroyo, “he said. .

Martínez again thanked Ciro Nucci for his support, who “since he was national champion, he showed me his support, without conditions or anything, very attentive. He took me to his specialist and everything was fine in the end ”.

The student from “Chale” Aceves spoke about how his limb was broken.

“We were boxing with a guy a little heavier than me, I flipped him over and put his head on and that’s where the inflammation of the hand began with pain, and when we went to the doctor he diagnosed me with a metacarpal fracture and there he no longer did the fight, “he concluded.

The medical certificate of his discharge overcoming his right hand fracture.

The “King” Martínez expressed his gratitude to the president of the Mexico City Boxing Commission, Ciro Nucci, who helped him in his rehabilitation of the hand.