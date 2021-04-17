The Aztec “Gato” Guerrero forced to triumph in Los Reyes

A defeat would be fatal for the Mexican boxer

Former IBF super flyweight world champion, Mexican Rodrigo “Gato” Guerrero will have an eight-round duel in the featherweight division when he faces the Poblano Javier Rodríguez Juárez, in what will be the stellar duel that will be presented on Saturday night in the Corona Multiple Use Room, in the Municipality of Los Reyes Acaquilpan, State of Mexico.

The poblano Javier Rodríguez plans a surprise to defeat the former world champion “Gato” Guerrero.

Forced and knowing that the only thing that serves him is victory, it is how Guerrero will get into the ring if he still wants to stay current and with the possibility of a title fight. At the weigh-in ceremony both boxers registered an identical weight of 57 kilos.

In what will be the semi-star fight of the night, and in which he will also urgently seek victory, it is Ricardo “Hulk” García who will have Héctor Albarrán as his opponent, in eight rounds super featherweight; in the same distance in weight of 75 kilos, Abraham Juárez against Juan Ortiz Hernández.

And in four-round lawsuits presented by the promoter LC Promotions: Emanuel Salgado-Daniel Ramírez Jiménez, at minimum weight; Mateo Ortiz versus Luis Alberto Chávez, in super fly; Alfredo Rodríguez Hernández will fight with Carlos Uriel Vilchis, in lightweight; and Margarito Pérez Amador-Adrián Pacheco Rodríguez, in super fly.

The coups will begin at seven o’clock at night and the cost of the ticket will be 200 pesos that can be purchased at the headquarters of the function located at Avenida Sagitario S / N, Villa San Isidro, in Los Reyes Acaquilpan, State of Mexico .