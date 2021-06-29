The Aztec “Domador” González aspires to great challenges

By Jesús López

After an overwhelming triumph over Hidalgo Fernando “Pilló” Curiel, the Monterrey-born Jaret “Domador” Domador González declared himself in optimal condition to go after great challenges.

With the support of his representative, Vicente Ruiz, Jaret González appeared in his land and before his people with a spectacular triumph, this Saturday night at the “El Jefe” entertainment center in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he was the stellar contest of the evening offered by the promoter Warriors.

From the initial round, the young boxer went out with everything in search of hurting his rival, who stoically resisted the punishment, until he did not resist any more and in his corner they determined that it was all and did not come out for the sixth, when presenting an injury to the right arm, episode declaring a technical knockout in favor of Monterrey.

OTHER RESULTS

In a lawsuit he agreed to four rounds in 72,500 kilograms, Puerto Rican Luis Gerardo Caraballo Ramos knocked out José Samuel Aguilar from Tamaulipas in one episode.

In a four-round flyweight duel, Yahir “Zurdito” Galindo lost to Osiel Lara.

In four rounds at an agreed weight of 61,200 kilograms, Puerto Rican Clifford Walt Gibbs beat Monterrey-born Leonardo Guillén Morin by split decision.

In a women’s duel, local Denia Sosa defeated Karolina “La Panterita” García (Reinosa, Tamaulipas) by unanimous decision, four rounds at flyweight.