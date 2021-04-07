The Aztec ‘Cobrita’ Luna does not ask for a truce, she wants war

The world champion Yuliahn ‘Cobrita’ Luna is used to fighting against the best and to debut as the absolute bantamweight champion of the World Boxing Council wants to stage a memorable battle and continue in the taste of demanding fans.

Luna Ávila, exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; She has been the absolute world champion in bantamweight and super bantamweight, adding to date a mark of 20 wins, 3 of them via pure chloroform, which make her the best exponent of 118 pounds today.

On multiple occasions he has expressed his desire to face in a rematch duel the multiple world champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, from whom he snatched the green and gold crown of the WBC in a real war, in a reissue duel that fans await with craving.

The proud fighter of Gómez Palacio, Durango; At 27 he has become one of the public’s favorites; and she claims to be ready to expose the crown immediately, as it was always her dream to be a WBC champion and now that she has achieved it, she wants to make a mark among the historic green and gold champions.

Yulihan, who combines her high-performance sports activities with her responsibilities as the mother of little Barbara; she owns a showy style that favors good individual technique, as well as a devastating punch product of the teachings of her father and coach Julio Luna and her mentor, the great champion Cristian Mijares.