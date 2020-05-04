On Google Play you can play tens of thousands of games, but there are none like Fancade. This application allows create other games by combining the multitude of elements available in custom levels. In addition, Fancade gives access to games developed by other players: it is almost infinite. And a lot of fun, both playing and creating levels.

Creating games is a process that may seem complex and arduous, but it all depends on the tool. What are you looking for a simple, original and perfect app to build your own games directly on your smartphone? Well, that app has a name: Fancade, a Compendium of creator and repository of games that you can now download on your Android or iOS device. The application is highly imaginative and does not require knowledge to create the games, just a little patience. And imagination.

With Fancade you can play or have fun creating

The application is a mix of game, game catalog and also a development app, all combined in a single app with a simple cut that uses ‘pixel art’ graphics to offer endless entertainment options. And it doesn’t seem like it: accessing Fancade for the first time doesn’t overwhelm. At least until the edit mode, called ‘Edit’, is not visited.

Fancade offers different play styles that can be combined with other graphic elements by editing already created styles or starting a new one. The creation mode seems simple, but it is extremely complete: by adding blocks and elements, and rearranging them to create each of the levels, anyone can do their game starting from scratch and with no idea of ​​programming.

Despite the fact that there are no prerequisites to create, getting the hang of editing mode is not easy since, although it does not appear to offer excessive options, Fancade hides countless additions with which you can not only include characters or textures, also physical, variable and even adjust the camera so that playing is a more complete experience and closer to the creator’s vision. If you have time and patience the edit mode or ‘Build’ will give you countless satisfactions.

What do you prefer to have fun playing? Fancade offers access to endless creations, all in the same app. And there are very good games, all pixelated and with that arcade style that the app also applies to menus and transitions. And we cannot forget Quest, the games developed by the creator of Fancade himself: only this mode already offers hours of fun.

Fancade is an almost endless app, especially if you spend time developing your own games and levels. It is free, includes ads, has a time limit and ask for payments per month and year to avoid advertising and timers (from 1.09 euros per month). However, you can enjoy it without paying a penny, also everything related to creation. And it is available in the two majority mobile stores: Google Play Store and App Store.

