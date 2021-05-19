The awards that Andrea Meza will have after winning Miss Universe

Absolutely all the trips that you make as queen will not cost you anything either (including transportation, lodging and meals); it is also known that he obtained a seven-day trip on a cruise ship from Carnival Cruise Lines.

Andrea Meza. (Instagram / Andrea Meza.)

According to media such as the Philippine version of Esquire assures that Andrea Meza will receive a salary of 250 thousand dollars (about 5 million pesos) for the entire year of reign, although the Miss Universe organization has not wanted to confirm if this amount is true.

The Chihuahuan will have at her disposal, also for a whole year, a team of makeup artists, hairdressers and assistants to prepare her for any occasion. Because you will be attending hundreds of events, you will have a substantial designer wardrobe that includes clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry, as well as beauty and skincare products… yes, all free. You will also have access to stylists, dermatologists, nutritionists, doctors and dentists in case you need them.

Perhaps one of the juiciest prizes for Andrea Meza be it the fact that they will use their networks and could even have their platform to support the causes that interest them, which in this case is a campaign against street harassment, which will even be promoted internationally through the official Miss Universe page .

It is said that the only condition to enjoy the awards (and the title) is that you do not get pregnant during your reign and that you do not get married either.