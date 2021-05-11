The award could disappear! NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes broadcast due to lack of diversity

The lack of diversity at the Golden Globes prompted NBC to announce on Monday that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards until the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) did not reform the management of the film event. , which is on the brink of disappearance.

It highlights that the HFPA recently received several complaints of corrupt practices, prompting Netflix, Warner Bros and more than 100 companies to announce a boycott against it. Additionally, Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have openly called for the film industry to drop these awards. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform.

However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes ″, explained in a statement the NBC channel, which produced and broadcast the gala since 1996.

“Assuming the organization executes its plan, we hope to be in a position to broadcast the gala in 2023,” he added. The Golden Globes, which in their best moments came to rival in audience with the Oscars, have been delivered since 1944.

The award’s reputation hits rock bottom Originally, they were raised as awards in which film journalists from outside the United States recognized the best work in Hollywood, a promotional strategy that interested studios to advertise their titles abroad. In addition, journalists had better opportunities to interview movie stars.

But in recent years, the reputation of the group in charge of voting for the awards has deteriorated to become one of the most criticized institutions in the audiovisual industry. Last February, days before the most recent ceremony, the Los Angeles Times published an investigation that exposed the dirty laundry of the HFPA, until then an open secret in Hollywood.

The newspaper described a series of corruption and influence peddling practices by its members, among which there are people who do not even work in the media, to take advantage of trips and other promotional strategies offered by the studios.

For example, in 2019 a group of 30 HFPA members stayed at a luxury hotel in Paris for two nights while visiting the Emily in Paris sets with all expenses paid. The series was among the nominees for best comedy.

No means of television criticism and no pool placed it among the possible candidates. In addition, the association had not admitted new members for years to expand its small ranks of just 86 members, who took advantage of their position to appear in exclusive events.

Lack of diversity The last straw was the news, days before the 2021 gala, that in its ranks there was not a single African-American member, something intolerable for an audiovisual industry committed to promoting diversity after the racial protests of the last year in America. On the eve of the gala, the Time’s Up group, which on other occasions had denounced discrimination and abuse in the world of cinema, lamented the organization’s lack of diversity.

The letter was endorsed by Hollywood heavyweights such as JJ Abrams (Star Wars), Amy Schumer and Kerry Washington.

In a vote that was rejected by only 3 of its 86 members, the HFPA pledged last week to incorporate 20 new members in 2021, with “special attention to people of black race.” But that announcement was not enough and several of the largest Hollywood companies have declared that they will not work with the group until the changes materialize.

Among the actors, Mark Ruffalo has said that “he is not proud to have received the award” and Scarlett Johanson has recalled that several of its members have received complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment. The last domino to fall was Tom Cruise, who will return the three Golden Globes he won for best actor in drama (Born on the Fouth of July), comedy (Jerry Maguire) and supporting actor (Magnolia).

