The awakening of the beasts’ will be a prequel

Optimus prime will be the protagonist of ‘Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts‘, the new installment of the franchise. This is the other film that the ‘Transformers’ saga is preparing.

Optimus prime will be the protagonist of the next installment of ‘Transformers’, which will be titled’Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts‘(in English,’ Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’) and will take the franchise to the past. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film will be set in New York in 1994 with the intention of telling how the Autobot, which has been present in the previous films of the saga (except for the ‘spin-off’, ‘Bumblebee’), became the leader that fans have met on the big screen.

In the press release, Paramount said: “Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will take audiences to a 90s adventure and will introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons“It looks like even more machines are going to join the fight to defend the planet.

Although an official synopsis has not yet been revealed, we know that the film will delve deeper into Optimus Prime’s history and that the main villain will be Scourge, a machine with large claws that steals the symbols of its victims and fuses them into its own body as trophies of its victories. Along with the characters made with special effects there will also be real actors. The presence of Anthony Ramos (‘In a New York neighborhood’), played by Noah, an army veteran who has to protect his little brother. Will also appear Luna Lauren Velez (‘Dexter’), as Noah’s mother.

The release date is set for June 24, 2022.

