         The average speed of broadband in Spain is around 130Mbps, four times more than mobile speed, according to Ookla

The Internet has been very important for many people throughout the world for years, but it has become especially important when the quarantines due to the coronavirus have forced many companies to adopt the teleworking modality for a good part, or all, of its employees, soaring consumption in turn. Hence this is an excellent time for evaluate the performance of different telecommunications infrastructures of the planet, and who better to do it than a company like Ookla, responsible for one of the best-known connection speed tests: Speedtest.

From time to time, Ookla prepares a report on connection speeds on the planet in which it places two rankings, one for average speeds in terms of fixed connections (ADSL, fiber optics, etc.) and another for average speeds in terms of mobile . It is the case that in the month of March, the last month that appeared in the Ookla study, Spain has fallen in both classifications.

14ºs on fixed connections, worse on mobile

The average speed of fixed connections in Spain

The report to which we refer is the Speedtest Global Index, published by Ookla on a regular basis, and it collects averages of all the measurements made through its speed test throughout full months. March is the last one included in the index and in the absence of knowing the data for April already completed, Spain has worsened its position both in the average speed of fixed connections and mobile connections.

According to Speedtest, there is no country in the world with a better average speed of fixed connections than Singapore. The Asian country leads a ranking with up to 176 countries analyzed thanks to an average speed of 197.26Mbps, taking into account both upload and download speeds. To find Spain in this ranking we have to descend to number 14 to find an average homeland speed of 127.96Mbps. Note that we fell three places compared to March last year 2019.

The average speed of mobile connections in Spain

80% of the country already has at least 100Mbps in fixed connections, but our average is far from the head

Observing the average speeds in terms of mobile phones, the situation in Spain is even worse. The UAE leads the ranking here with an average of 83.52Mbps on mobile while Spaniards fell 6 places to number 50. So far, our average speed of 33.07Mbps sends us, four times lower than the average speed of fixed connections. Ranked 50th out of 141 countries in total, about half the table.

As we counted at the beginning of this same month of May, the gap between cities and rural areas has narrowed in our country. 94% of our population enjoys fixed broadband, and 80% of the total already has a speed of at least 100Mbps. However, we still have a long way to go to find ourselves in the leading group of world powers in telecommunications infrastructure. We will see if 5G, which has chosen Spain as one of the first countries of implantation, helps us to rise the position at least as far as mobile connections are concerned.

