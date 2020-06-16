Samsung mobile phones, on average, are 8% higher than last year

Right now we are at a time when, thankfully, good mobiles have become democratized, and now it is not necessary to spend a fortune to have a good terminal capable of supporting what we demand in day-to-day use, which really is the minimum that is necessary for the experience to be good.

However, the price of terminals for much of the high-end has risen, and on average, the prices of Samsung mobiles too. And it is that now, on average – important this – the prices of Samsung terminals are at their highest point in six years.

Samsung prices at their highest for 6 years

Samsung is a company that unlike other companies like Apple or OnePlus, launches smartphones of all ranges and at any price level. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a smartphone for 150 euros, 300 or more than 1,000, Samsung is going to have a device that can serve you, and it is one of its greatest virtues.

Now, the price that, on average, all Samsung terminals have has risen, reaching its maximum in 6 years, and this price reaches $ 292, 8.5% more than last year. And although it is not a very high price, This data is quite striking, although it is still anecdotal, since this does not reflect that Samsung mobiles are more expensive, but rather that Samsung has launched a greater number of expensive mobiles.

That this average price has reached its maximum may be due to the appearance of new terminals by Samsung that exceed one thousand euros, such as the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Fold, as well as other high-end terminals of the Korean company that has now launched for the first time, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. And these terminals are the ones that have been able to cause this rise.

Buying a Samsung now, on average, is more expensive than before, however, we are at a time when the Korean company is in great shape, and is showing it with its devices, which, either in the high range or in the mid-range, they show that they have been designed and developed with great care. We’ve had a chance to review the entire high-end of the company, and both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra are great devices.

Right now, the world market is at a very difficult time due to the coronavirus crisis, and the vast majority of brands, Samsung included, are selling fewer mobiles compared to last year. An event that little or nothing to do with this rise in average prices from the company’s catalog.

At the moment, we will have to see how the year ends to know if Samsung closes 2020 as the year with prices, on average, highest since 2014, but depending on the Korean company’s launches, this may drop further.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all