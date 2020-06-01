The average price of free housing rose 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, reaching1,640.4 euros per square meter, although it registered a decrease of 0.8% compared to the last quarter of 2019, according to the statistics on the appraised value of housing from the Ministry of Development.

By autonomous communities, compared to the previous year, there have been decreases in eight of them, highlighting the drop registered in La Rioja (-2.4%) and Murcia (-2%). Behind them are Castilla-La Mancha (-1.4%), Castilla y León (-1.2%), Asturias and Comunidad Valenciana (-0.9% in both), Navarra (-0.2%) and Cantabria (-0.1%).

For its part, betweenthe increases have highlighted the increases registeredin the Balearic Islands (+ 2.5%), Extremadura (+ 2.4%), the Canary Islands (+ 1.4%), Navarra (+ 1.2%), Madrid (+ 0.9%), Galicia, Aragón and Andalusia (+ 0.7% in the three autonomous communities) and Catalonia (+ 0.6%).

In a statement, the Spanish Mortgage Association has recalled thate last 15 days of the first quarter have been marked by the interruption of much of the economic activitydue to the pandemic and has stated that its effects have already begun to be appreciated by almost all observers, the real estate sector is no stranger.

Thus, he highlighted that, preceded by a context of moderation in the rise in residential prices, the first quarter of 2020 shows“for the first time, after more than three years of continuous growth”,a negative quarter-on-quarter variation rate at the national level (-0.8%).

According to the historical series of statistics, the average value per square meter for the first quarter of 2020 is 21.94% lower than that registered in the first quarter of 2008, when the maximum level was reached (2,101.4 euros per square meter) . On the other hand, from lows, which were reached in the third quarter of 2014,the price has recovered 12.68%.

For municipalities with more than 25,000 inhabitants,The highest prices for free housing were registered in San Sebastián (3,746 euros per square meter), Ibiza (3,721 euros) and Santa Eulalia del Río (3,565 euros).

On the opposite side,the lowest prices in municipalities with more than 25,000 inhabitantsthey were registered in Jumilla (594 euros), Villena (601 euros), Villarrobledo (628 euros) and Ontinyent (686 euros).

In relation to protected housing in Spain,the average price of the square meter in the first quarter of the year stood at 1,130.8 euros,which represents an increase of 0.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase of 0.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

