The average amount of Registration Tax is 813 euros in 2021, 113% more

Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 11:45

The data makes clear the impact of the WLTP emissions standard on the prices of combustion cars.

The registration tax, a rate that is transferred to the autonomous communities, raised a total of 207.23 million euros between January and April of this year, which is 109% more than in the same period last year.

According to data from the Tax Agency, Only in the month of April the public administrations raised 58 million euros, almost 30 times more than the 2.29 million euros that entered in the same month of 2020.

This large increase is explained by several reasons. The first of all, because in the first four months of 2020 the coronavirus pandemic had already affected the Spanish automobile market, which meant the dealerships closed for several weeks in spring to prevent further spread of the virus. For this reason, the comparison between both periods can lead to erroneous conclusions.

Second, at the beginning of this year the new, more stringent WLTP emissions regulations came into force, so vehicles homologate more carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. However, the tax was not adapted to this new legislation, which made more models now pay this fee when purchased. Or pay a larger amount, when jumping section. Especially, to be exempt to pay 4.75%.

According to the same data, the average fee to enter per vehicle in April was 800 euros, more than double the 318 euros for the same month as in 2020. So far this year, this figure has risen to 813 euros, 113% more.

More expensive vehicles

Among other figures, the average price of vehicles delivered in Spain in April, including registration tax, was 20,330 euros, 20.8% more, while in the first four months this stood at 20,298 euros, 7.8% more. In addition, the total value of the new models marketed in the Spanish market in April was 1,417 million euros12 times more than the 118 million in April 2020, when the Spanish population was confined.

So far this year, cars were sold in Spain for a value of 4.967 million euros, 3.7% more. On the other hand, the average CO2 emissions of the cars sold in April rose to 128 grams per kilometer, 17 grams higher than in the same month last year. In the accumulated of the year they are at 129 grams, 14 more than in the first four months of 2020.

