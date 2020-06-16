The Avengers, how much did the actors earn for their movies | .

The Avengers movies grossed millions of dollars in their premieres, their actors always won exorbitant amounts, but there was someone who earned much more than the others, can you imagine who it is?

It is well known that several members of the Marvel cast have signed on to produce various films.

We have the clear example of the famous actor Chris Evans who at the time stated that in his early days as the captain America, I sign for the elaboration of about 7 productions cinematographic.

According to the La Vanguardia portal, who has collected five million dollars for three days of filming is the handsome actor who plays the « Iron Man » That’s what Robert Downey Jr. claimed in the last Spider-Man movie.

Actors who appeared throughout the films The avengers are now highly coveted personalities in Hollywood, although some names were already recognized today thanks to the franchise they are even more so.

A little over twelve years old and 22 movies in totalThe franchise has broken box office and box office records with almost all the films it has produced.

Is Downey Jr. who has played the great Iron Man from the beginning, who according to The Hollywood Reporter, for his work in Iron Man (2008) would have earned $ 500,000 (almost 446,000 euros).

Later for the first Avengers movie (2012) he would have received 50 million dollars (44.5 million euros).

For his three days of filming in Spider-man: on his way home he would have won five million dollars (4.45 million euros), while with the last film, Avengers: Endgame, he would have come to pocket the stratospheric amount of $ 75 million (almost 67 million euros), counted the proceeds at the box office for now.

