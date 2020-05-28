Better late than never! The Avengers have just learned that a great threat they did not know is coming to Earth and everyone is in danger.

The Avengers They have fought against the greatest threats in the galaxy. Since Galactus, Thanos, the Dark Phoenix And till Annihilus. They are victorious on more occasions than they have not. However, their next threat could be the deadliest, as they just found out that it’s coming. Knull, the God of Symbiotes.

Knull first appeared in the Marvel comic Venom # 3 Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. This dark God is an ancient being responsible for creating symbiotes as a weapon for his own control. The villain created the Necrosword a sword capable of killing the gods. Worst of all, their intention is to envelop the entire universe in darkness. With Knull (and his symbiote dragons) coming to Earth, Eddie Brock finally revealed to the Avengers the truth and the great cosmic threat that lurked.

In Venom # 25 From Cates and Mark Bagley we can see Eddie Brock in a kind of confessional, where it is revealed that he is actually informing the Avengers about what has happened to Knull, Carnage and the symbiotes. Brock says, “I need to tell you about Knull,” which surprises Thor, as he faced a Knull in the series Thor: God of Thunder from Jason Aaron. The Captain America He asks what exactly Knull is, and Brock responds by saying “It’s bad.” Brock explains that while Knull is the biggest threat, he also feels other vibrations in the air from other symbiote-related villains. “I don’t know if we will survive in one piece … or if we survive at all.” Brock warns the team of the great Marvel heroes.

Reasons Eddie Brock asks for help.

It is time for Eddie to tell the Avengers the truth about Knull and other symbiote-related villains on Earth. Taking on such a powerful force would be impossible on its own, even if you feel somewhat responsible. The Avengers may not be able to defeat him quickly, but having the most powerful heroes on Earth well informed before Knull’s arrival will certainly give Eddie a better chance of winning his next battle.

Eddie Brock has been through a lot, so finally asking for a helping hand is the right move. Knull has a potential to destroy the universe. Now, Eddie won’t have to face that alone. Teaming up with the Avengers might be a move of last resort for him, but the next battle is much bigger than Venom. It is a matter of life and death for the entire planet.

Cates and Stegman (with Bagley’s help) have built an incredible and massive story for Eddie Brock. Now is the time for him and the Avengers to do their best.