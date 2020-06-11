When you heard in March that the virus originating in Wuhan, China had turned into a pandemic, perhaps the first thing you did was analyze what you should do to avoid the impact. You made adjustments and took a new route, defining

how to stabilize or adjust your operations, how to have the necessary resources, how to recover income so as not to lose liquidity, how to reduce costs, how to adjust your products, how to optimize processes, how to have an aligned and productive team, in short… you faced strategic challenges to Daily, you kept your sights on top and made adjustments that would allow you to move forward.

This crisis brought out the importance of having an efficient and agile strategy, embodied in a simple plan that everyone in the organization can understand and execute. For the past three months, strategic planning has been short-term with constant adjustments. Today is a great time to see beyond the avalanche and plan as if we were playing chess, that is, have more options for the following movements and thus choose the one that suits you best, depending on the move or the replicas that will come.

Seeing beyond the avalanche means identifying all the trends in the world, all the changes in industries, markets, politics, economy, society, technology, among others, that could have an impact or be an advantage for your business. If you know your strengths and opportunities well, when identifying where the needle points you will know how to take advantage of these trends. For example, a company that manufactures ink pens made of plastic is not just a pen company, its opportunity is to manufacture disposable plastic consumables that can be converted into single-use gloves, a much-needed resource today. .